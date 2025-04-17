GE2025: PAP manifesto a roadmap to navigate changed world, says PM Wong

SINGAPORE: The People’s Action Party (PAP) secretary-general Lawrence Wong said that the election manifesto that the party is launching on Thursday (Apr 17) is its roadmap to navigate a changed world.

Speaking to party members and activists, he also unveiled the slogan of the manifesto: Changed world, fresh team, new resolve - securing a brighter future for you.

Mr Wong, who is also prime minister, outlined during his speech a world that is going through profound changes and becoming more uncertain.

Hence, this is why he has called for a general election at this “critical juncture” so Singaporeans can decide on who to lead the nation and chart the path forward together.

The PAP will also present a fresh team to tackle the upcoming challenges, standing ready to serve Singaporeans with a new resolve, he said.

The launch of PAP's manifesto came about a week before Nomination Day on Apr 23, which marks the official start of the election hustings period.

After nine days of campaigning and a Cooling-off Day on May 2, Singaporeans will head to the polls on May 3.