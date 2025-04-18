GE2025: People's Alliance for Reform will field 14 candidates in 7 constituencies, introduces new face in Queenstown SMC

Another of the PAR's prospective candidates, early childhood educator Vigneswari V Ramachandran, 43, was also introduced on Friday.

If nominated, this will be Ms Vigneswari's third election.

She was fielded with an RP team in Ang Mo Kio GRC in GE2011, losing with 30.67 per cent of the vote against the People's Action Party (PAP).

She ran again in GE2020 as part of PV's team in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, losing with 12.17 per cent of the vote in a three-way contest with the PAP and the Singapore Democratic Alliance.

Ms Vigneswari said that in 2020, she also walked the ground in Jalan Besar GRC and used to live in the constituency.

"I hope she will have the chance to run in Jalan Besar," said Mr Lim.

Mr Lim was speaking before a walkabout at Pek Kio Market, which he described as being at the "confluence" of Jalan Besar and Tanjong Pagar GRCs.

The PAR was formed in 2023. Mr Lim, who is also the founder of PV, previously confirmed on Apr 13 that the PAR would run in Tanjong Pagar GRC and Jalan Besar GRC.

Both may see three-cornered fights. RDU has announced plans to run in Tanjong Pagar GRC, while the National Solidarity Party has indicated it would run in Jalan Besar GRC.

At GE2020, Tanjong Pagar GRC saw a straight fight between the People's Action Party and the Progress Singapore Party, which lost with 36.9 per cent of the vote.

Tanjong Pagar GRC, which has five seats, will have 139,688 voters in GE2025. Its boundaries have changed after absorbing areas in Dover and Telok Blangah from what was West Coast GRC, and carving out the new Queenstown SMC.

At GE2020, Jalan Besar GRC was contested by a PV team led by Mr Lim, which lost to the PAP after garnering 34.64 per cent of the vote.

Jalan Besar GRC has four seats and 106,102 voters in this year's election. Its electoral boundaries remain unchanged from 2020.

PAR member Dr Michael Fang announced last week that he would run in Yio Chu Kang SMC.

PAR has called for free education, school meals and healthcare for every Singaporean child and said it would pursue these policies if elected, but has not stated how these measures would be funded.

This article will be updated. Please refresh for the latest.