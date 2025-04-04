GE2025: People's Power Party launches manifesto, with focus on population and governance

SINGAPORE: The People's Power Party (PPP) has launched its manifesto for the upcoming General Election, focusing on population and governance.

A link to the 28-page document was posted on Facebook by secretary-general Goh Meng Seng on Friday (Apr 4). In its manifesto, the PPP outlined proposals to address various policy issues.

The first political party to unveil its manifesto ahead of the polls, the PPP also highlighted its campaign slogan: "Make Singapore Home Again".

POPULATION POLICY

As part of the party's "pro-family policy proposals", it recommended measures such as a monthly payout of S$300 (US$225) for children from families earning a household income at or below 70 per cent of the "population percentile".

This allowance should be in place until the child finishes their secondary school education.

It also recommends to "protect children from materials which promote lifestyles or narratives that are contrary to the basic fundamental definition of marriage between a man and a woman".

To tackle "retirement inadequacy", the PPP proposes the exemption of essential items and services - such as fresh food, groceries, water supply and healthcare services - from the Goods and Services Tax.

It recommends that all "foreign labour" in Singapore be required to contribute towards MediShield Life to "broaden the universal healthcare coverage for the whole population".

The party also suggested changing the Central Provident Fund (CPF) arrangement to "20 per cent from employer, and 5 per cent from employee".

Currently, employees aged up to 55 years old contribute 20 per cent of their wages to their CPF, while employers contribute 17 per cent.

These contributions are capped by the CPF monthly salary ceiling, which determines the maximum portion of the monthly wage that is subject to CPF contributions.

"Usage of CPF should only be allowed for the purchase of a second property, which is basically for investment purposes," said PPP in the manifesto.