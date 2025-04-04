GE2025: People's Power Party launches manifesto, with focus on population and governance
The PPP is the first political party to launch a manifesto ahead of the upcoming General Election.
SINGAPORE: The People's Power Party (PPP) has launched its manifesto for the upcoming General Election, focusing on population and governance.
A link to the 28-page document was posted on Facebook by secretary-general Goh Meng Seng on Friday (Apr 4). In its manifesto, the PPP outlined proposals to address various policy issues.
The first political party to unveil its manifesto ahead of the polls, the PPP also highlighted its campaign slogan: "Make Singapore Home Again".
POPULATION POLICY
As part of the party's "pro-family policy proposals", it recommended measures such as a monthly payout of S$300 (US$225) for children from families earning a household income at or below 70 per cent of the "population percentile".
This allowance should be in place until the child finishes their secondary school education.
It also recommends to "protect children from materials which promote lifestyles or narratives that are contrary to the basic fundamental definition of marriage between a man and a woman".
To tackle "retirement inadequacy", the PPP proposes the exemption of essential items and services - such as fresh food, groceries, water supply and healthcare services - from the Goods and Services Tax.
It recommends that all "foreign labour" in Singapore be required to contribute towards MediShield Life to "broaden the universal healthcare coverage for the whole population".
The party also suggested changing the Central Provident Fund (CPF) arrangement to "20 per cent from employer, and 5 per cent from employee".
Currently, employees aged up to 55 years old contribute 20 per cent of their wages to their CPF, while employers contribute 17 per cent.
These contributions are capped by the CPF monthly salary ceiling, which determines the maximum portion of the monthly wage that is subject to CPF contributions.
"Usage of CPF should only be allowed for the purchase of a second property, which is basically for investment purposes," said PPP in the manifesto.
On immigration, the PPP said that the issuing of new citizenship should be "tightened", adding that citizenship may only be issued if a foreigner has worked or stayed in Singapore for at least 12 years, with at least five years as a permanent resident.
It also proposed that voting rights be given to naturalised citizens "at least five years" after being granted citizenship. The party also recommended a total population cap of 6.5 million.
GOVERNANCE
The party said that a "system of good governance" will be its focus at the upcoming General Election.
"PPP stresses that good governance must uphold key fundamental pillars of integrity, meritocracy, accountability, proper separation of powers, proper management of conflict of interests and transparency," the party said in the manifesto.
It proposed an "overhaul" of the electoral system by introducing proportional representation to parliamentary elections.
Singapore uses a voting system called first past the post, which means the party with the most votes in a constituency wins.
"Singaporeans’ interests should always be our top priority," said the party in the manifesto's closing remarks.
In his Facebook post, Mr Goh said: "Running Singapore is not a game of cards. It’s your life and our lives.
"We are here to share our vision, mission and plans for a better tomorrow. We invite you to explore People’s Power Party’s core values and policy proposals in our manifesto."