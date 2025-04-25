GE2025: PPP says candidate with prior conviction ‘remorseful and has taken full responsibility for actions’

SINGAPORE: The People's Power Party (PPP) said on Friday (Apr 25) that its election candidate, Samuel Lee, was remorseful and has taken full responsibility for offences which he was convicted for in 2022.

The party was responding to media queries about Mr Lee, who according to a Straits Times report, was arrested for a case of a rash act involving a personal mobility device (PMD) rider along Lorong 4 Toa Payoh in February 2022.



Mr Lee, who was driving a Mercedes-Benz, knocked down the gate of a Victory Family Centre's technical support centre in Toa Payoh. Mr Lee drove and hit the gate after he had an argument with the PMD rider, according to The Straits Times, which cited another media report.



The 33-year-old, who is part of PPP's team contesting in Ang Mo Kio GRC this election, was charged with two counts of rash act and was subsequently handed a six-week jail term, PPP said.

The media statement added that PPP's secretary-general Goh Meng Seng was fully aware of the incident.



"He acknowledges that Samuel was remorseful and has taken full responsibility for his actions. The party believes strongly in rehabilitation and second chances - values that align closely with the principles championed by the Yellow Ribbon Project."

Mr Lee has been with the party since late 2023 and is currently a Central Executive Committee member handling media-related matters.

In his introduction of Mr Lee previously, Mr Goh described him as a "committed and resilient" individual who has “experienced the real challenges” faced by many Singaporeans today, including job insecurity and rising living costs.

“Despite these challenges, he has shown commendable resolve in stepping forward to voice policy concerns on behalf of everyday Singaporeans, particularly the working class,” the PPP chief added.

Mr Lee went viral after singing about the lack of “career path” at a press conference on Tuesday where the party announced they contesting both Ang Mo Kio and Tampines GRCs.



The PPP slate, which also includes party treasurer William Lim, retired civil servant Martinn Ho, construction professional Thaddeus Thomas and horticulturist Heng Zheng Dao, will be in a three-cornered fight the with People's Action Party and Singapore United Party in Ang Mo Kio.