GE2025: PM Wong thanks Ng Eng Hen, Maliki Osman for service to Singapore as they retire from politics
"Both will be deeply missed. But I have to let them go, so as to renew the leadership team for Singapore," says Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.
SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday (Apr 21) thanked Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Maliki Osman for their service to Singapore as they retired from politics.
Dr Ng announced his retirement on Apr 18, with Dr Maliki doing the same on Monday. In a Facebook post, Mr Wong said both ministers would be "deeply missed".
"But I have to let them go, so as to renew the leadership team for Singapore. I wish them the very best as they begin new chapters and pursue future endeavours," he wrote.
Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong also thanked Dr Ng and Dr Maliki, with both having served as ministers on Mr Lee's Cabinet when he was prime minister.
"I thank Eng Hen and Maliki for their years of service and contributions to Singapore, and wish them both all the very best in the next phase of their lives," Mr Lee wrote in a Facebook post.
DR NG "STEADY IN CRISIS"
In his Facebook post, Mr Wong said Dr Ng brought clarity and depth to every Cabinet discussion.
"He is steady in crisis, bold in imagining possibilities, and thoughtful in analysing problems. I experienced all these personally during my early days in politics when I had the chance to work with him in MINDEF (Ministry of Defence)," said Mr Wong.
Calling him a role model and source of advice for both him and other younger ministers, Mr Wong noted that Dr Ng had served in the manpower, education and defence ministries.
"But he will be best remembered as Minister for Defence, a role he held for more than a decade. Well respected regionally and internationally for his thoughtful and incisive assessments, he raised Singapore's stature and standing," said the prime minister.
Dr Ng has been the Minister for Defence since 2011. He guided the modernisation of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), which acquired and developed next-generation capabilities, said Mr Wong in a letter to Dr Ng.
The SAF not only stood ready for battle but proved its worth in peacetime, playing a crucial role in supporting COVID-19 response operations.
"You never lost sight of the people who form the heart of the SAF," said Mr Wong, listing Dr Ng's achievements as defence minister.
He noted how Dr Ng had left a successful career as a surgeon in 2001 to enter politics.
At the manpower ministry, the country was recovering from the SARS outbreak, and he worked closely with tripartite partners to uplift lower-wage workers, improve job security and enhance workplace safety.
As education minister, he expanded tertiary pathways for students and established the Singapore University of Technology and Design.
Singapore’s third medical school, the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine in Nanyang Technological University, was established under his leadership.
As a Member of Parliament (MP) for Bishan-Toa Payoh Group Representation Constituency, Dr Ng was a "steady anchor" and the constituency's longest-serving MP, said Mr Wong.
"I have always valued your thoughtful perspectives in our Cabinet discussions. Whatever the subject, you would get to the heart of the matter – asking incisive questions, expressing clear views, and offering decisive recommendations," he added.
"You were steady in crises, thoughtful in analysing problems, and bold in imagining fresh possibilities.
"You brought weight and steadiness to our deliberations, and you have been a tremendous asset to the team."
DR MALIKI: TEACHER, DIPLOMAT, MINISTER
In his Facebook post, Mr Wong said Dr Maliki went from teacher, to community builder, and to diplomat. In every role, Dr Maliki brought people and communities together, he added.
"Domestically, he rallied social service and government agencies to work together to improve the lives of disadvantaged families," wrote the prime minister.
"Abroad, he reached across differences in language and culture to strengthen our network of friends. He also made lasting contributions to our Malay/Muslim community."
Dr Maliki was Minister in the Prime Minister's Office as well as Second Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs.
In a letter to Dr Maliki, Mr Wong expressed his "deepest appreciation" for Dr Maliki's many years of service to Singapore after 25 years in politics.
During his time in government, Dr Maliki had served in the foreign affairs, defence, education and national development ministries.
"Across your different portfolios, you have shown the ability to bring people together, bridge differences, and energise communities," said Mr Wong.
This was "especially evident" during his decade of service at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he was always prepared to explain the nuances of Singapore's foreign policies to a "diverse domestic audience".
He expanded Singapore's "network of friends", finding ways to connect, build trust and make the case for why Singapore mattered.
"Your efforts strengthened partnerships and rallied international support for Singapore's survival and success," said Mr Wong.
At the defence ministry, Dr Maliki worked closely with the advisory council on community relations in defence and led the working group on recognition and benefits for national service.
While at the education ministry, he brought together stakeholders to support students with special needs and those from disadvantaged backgrounds, Mr Wong noted.
Dr Maliki also played an important role in developing the Fresh Start Housing Scheme, helping lower-income families achieve home ownership.
"Your contributions to the Malay/Muslim community go far beyond physical infrastructure. You have been a key member of our team of Malay/MusIim officeholders and MPs.
"Together with the rest of your colleagues, you helped the government to engage the community on sensitive issues, like the repeal of Section 377A of the Penal Code," said Mr Wong.
He noted Dr Maliki's work as mayor of the South East District and MP for Sembawang and East Coast GRCs, saying he paid "close attention" to residents' needs.
"On behalf of all Singaporeans, I thank you for your steadfast service and many contributions over the years. I wish you and your family all the very best as you embark on the next phase of life," said Mr Wong.