GE2025: Potong Pasir SMC set for three-cornered fight between PAP, SPP and PAR

SINGAPORE: Potong Pasir SMC will see a three-cornered fight in the upcoming General Election between the People’s Action Party (PAP), the People’s Alliance for Reform (PAR) and Singapore People’s Party (SPP).

After nomination papers were filed at Kong Hwa School on Wednesday (Apr 23), it was confirmed that PAP’s Alex Yeo will go up against PAR secretary-general Lim Tean and SPP party treasurer Williamson Lee.