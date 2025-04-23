GE2025: Potong Pasir SMC set for three-cornered fight between PAP, SPP and PAR

SINGAPORE: Potong Pasir SMC will see a three-cornered fight in the upcoming General Election between the People’s Action Party (PAP), the People’s Alliance for Reform (PAR) and Singapore People’s Party (SPP).
After nomination papers were filed at Kong Hwa School on Wednesday (Apr 23), it was confirmed that PAP’s Alex Yeo will go up against PAR secretary-general Lim Tean and SPP party treasurer Williamson Lee.
The previous MP Sitoh Yih Pin, 61, announced his retirement from politics in an Instagram post shortly after the end of nomination proceedings at noon.
He has served three terms in Potong Pasir since 2011, where his win that year ended the opposition’s 27-year hold on Potong Pasir.
Two precincts from Potong Pasir SMC were moved to Marine Parade GRC in the latest Electoral Boundaries Review Committee report. This adjustment came in response to rapid population growth from new developments in Bidadari.