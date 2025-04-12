GE2025: Government 'overreacted' to Trump's tariffs, says People’s Power Party

SINGAPORE: People’s Power Party (PPP) secretary-general Goh Meng Seng on Saturday (Apr 12) said that the government had “overreacted” to the tariffs imposed by the United States and that "fearmongering" on the issue was unnecessary.

Mr Goh, who was speaking to the media on the sidelines of a walkabout at Tampines Round Market and Food Centre in Tampines Changkat SMC, echoed comments of a similar vein from the Progress Singapore Party earlier this week.

During the event, he also introduced three new faces from the party, including a former civil servant, but stopped short of confirming their candidacy or where they would stand in the upcoming General Elections.

Last week, the US government introduced sweeping new trade tariffs of varying levels on countries, prompting several ministers, including Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, to sound the alarm about the impact on Singapore.

Mr Wong warned that the global environment would remain turbulent for the foreseeable future, while Dr Balakrishnan cautioned that the fundamental pillars of integration and mutual agreement are at risk of being eroded.