GE2025: Pritam Singh says 'opaque' electoral boundaries committee raises questions of fairness

“'Gerrymandering?' It happens in Western democracies too! Where do you think the word came from?” wrote Mr Singh, in what he said was a response by the People's Action Party in parliament when the opposition suggested electoral boundary changes were made especially to constituencies that saw close fights in the preceding election.

In a recent CNA938 interview, Dr Janil Puthucheary, the Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information as well as Health, said that changes to electoral boundaries reflect population shifts and growth across the country.

Mr Singh noted that political observers had been surprised by this rationale, calling the latest EBRC report "one of the most radical redrawing of boundaries" in recent memory.

"Boundaries are important, and the reasons that justify their changes, matters. A lot," he said.

Mr Singh recalled a remark made by then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during the 2016 Bukit Batok by-election, where Mr Lee said that PAP candidate Murali Pillai - part of the team contesting Aljunied GRC in 2015 - could have been elected if the division he oversaw had been an SMC instead.



Mr Singh noted that Mr Murali's division polled higher than those of his teammates in Aljunied GRC, suggesting Mr Lee's comments shed light on how closely individual divisions and precincts are tracked.

Parties have access to granular voting data, but only in the constituencies they contest.

“It is not out of place for Singaporeans to wonder how Singaporeans in the 15 precincts … that have been cut out from the former Marine Parade GRC into East Coast GRC cast their vote in GE2020,” he added, urging the government to make such data public to allow Singaporeans to draw their own conclusions.

An electoral map attached to Mr Singh's post showed the 15 precincts marked in yellow.