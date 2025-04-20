GE2025: PSP to field new face Stephanie Tan in Pioneer SMC

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) said on Sunday (Apr 20) it will field new face Stephanie Tan in Pioneer SMC for the upcoming General Election.

Ms Tan, 37, is a law graduate from the National University of Singapore who has worked in both the private and public sectors, including in the Ministry of Law.

She has been a full-time homemaker for the past nine years, taking care of her two children, who are now in primary school.

She was earlier introduced by PSP founder and chairman Tan Cheng Bock as a new face during a PSP walkabout in Pioneer SMC on Apr 12. She told the media then that her concerns include issues that affect children, such as education and mental health.

She will likely face off against the People's Action Party's (PAP) Patrick Tay, a labour unionist who has represented the ward since 2011.

Mr Tay won 62 per cent of the vote in the 2020 General Election, in a three-cornered race that included PSP’s Lim Cher Hong (35.22 per cent) and independent candidate Cheang Peng Wah (2.78 per cent). It was one of only two three-way contests in that election.

Pioneer SMC is one of nine constituencies that remained unchanged in the latest review of Singapore's electoral map. Geographically, the ward is located within the area now surrounded by the newly renamed West Coast-Jurong West GRC, which the PSP is also contesting.

As of 2025, the ward has 25,166 registered voters.