GE2025: PSP to contest Kebun Baru, Marymount and Pioneer SMCs

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) announced on Saturday (Apr 12) that it will contest Kebun Baru, Marymount and Pioneer Single Member Constituencies (SMCs) in the upcoming General Election.

Party leaders made the announcement during concurrent walkabouts in the three constituencies, accompanied by potential candidates, although they said PSP's confirmed candidates would only be revealed closer to Nomination Day.

PSP previously fielded candidates in all three SMCs during the 2020 election.

The announcement comes after the party unveiled its manifesto last Sunday, during which it confirmed plans to contest West Coast-Jurong West and Chua Chu Kang Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs).

PSP secretary-general Leong Mun Wai, speaking during a walkabout at Bishan North Shopping Mall in Marymount SMC on Saturday, said: "We are still looking at what is the best lineup that we can put up with the slate of candidates we have, where to deploy them and all that."

This brings the number of candidates it could field to 12.

Mr Leong had earlier indicated the party is likely to field fewer than the 24 candidates it had in 2020 – the largest opposition slate in that election.

PSP chairman Tan Cheng Bock said on Saturday the party would be taking a more focused approach this time.

“The last GE, we had too many places to cover. Now we can concentrate better since we are not fielding so many candidates.”

He added that while the party is currently concentrating on the three SMCs, it may still explore other constituencies.

“At the moment, we are looking at these three (SMCs), but it doesn’t preclude us from going into the others,” he said. “But we have to be realistic. We work within our means and also our capabilities.”