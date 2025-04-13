GE2025: RDU reaffirms decision to leave coalition, introduces 3 new faces in Nee Soon

SINGAPORE: The decision to leave a four-party alliance is one that Red Dot United (RDU) made as a party and will stick by, said secretary-general Ravi Philemon on Sunday (Apr 13).

He was speaking after a walkabout at Chong Pang Food Centre, where he also introduced three potential candidates he could be fielding for the upcoming General Election. The food centre is in Nee Soon GRC.

“I think it’s not helpful to look back or to regret the decisions that we have made,” he said.

“It is a decision that we have made as a party and it is a decision that we will stick by.”

RDU on Saturday announced its exit from an alliance called The Coalition consisting the National Solidarity Party (NSP), the Singapore United Party (SUP) and the Singapore People’s Party (SPP).

The withdrawal was due to NSP’s refusal to back down from a three-way fight with the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) and the People’s Action Party (PAP) in Sembawang GRC.