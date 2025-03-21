GE2025: Multi-cornered fights ‘not in any of the opposition parties’ interests’, says RDU’s Ravi Philemon

SINGAPORE: Multi-cornered fights are not in any of the opposition parties’ interests, said Red Dot United (RDU) secretary-general Ravi Philemon on Friday (Mar 21) night.

Responding to a question about the multiple opposition parties who have come out to stake a claim on Jalan Kayu SMC after the release of the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) report earlier in March, he added that there is “a lot of friendship and goodwill” among many opposition party members.

When asked if RDU intends to avoid a multi-cornered fight in Jalan Kayu SMC, he said: “A multi-cornered fight is not in anyone’s interest, especially not in any of the opposition parties’ interests.

“For Red Dot United, we do understand the importance of opposition unity and we’ll do our part to observe that.”

About 20 RDU members and volunteers visited Jalan Kayu SMC on Friday night, starting at 7.45pm at Seletar Mall. They handed out fliers to members of the public outside the mall, at Fernvale MRT station and at Fernvale Community Club and its hawker centre.