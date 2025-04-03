GE2025: RDU’s Ravi Philemon questions if ‘ethically right’ for NMP to join political party and contest polls

Singapore’s Constitution expressly provides for an NMP to join a political party after they resign from their position, Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said on Mar 31.

Dr Syed Harun Taha Alhabsyi, as well as Mr Raj Joshua Thomas, resigned from their NMP roles on Feb 14, fuelling speculation that they could contest in this year’s General Election.

Mr Thomas has confirmed that he joined the People’s Action Party (PAP) as a member, while Dr Syed Harun has been spotted alongside Mr Shanmugam, who helms the ruling party’s Nee Soon GRC team, and other members of the PAP team at recent community events.

Referring to what Mr Shanmugam said on the matter, Mr Philemon said there is “nothing legally wrong” with an NMP joining a political party and that it is “constitutionally right”.

“But there is a difference between what’s legally right, what’s constitutionally right, what’s ethically right, what is principled and what is fair,” he added.

Dr Syed Harun, who was also on a walkabout at Yishun Ring Hawker Centre with PAP members and volunteers on Thursday evening, shook hands with Mr Philemon when their paths crossed.

When asked to address concerns about his former NMP status, Dr Syed Harun said that his candidature in the upcoming General Election is “still not firm” and will be up to the prime minister.

When pressed, he said he had no further comments on the matter. “We’ll address it at some point,” he added.

If an NMP is fielded in Nee Soon GRC, they, as well as the team’s anchor minister, must answer questions about when they stopped “being non-partisan”, said Mr Philemon.

“Was he asked to ask some inconvenient questions in parliament by the ministers or by those that are affiliated with the incumbent? Did he comply with these wishes?” he added.