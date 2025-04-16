GE2025: RDU unveils potential candidates for Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC

SINGAPORE: Red Dot United (RDU) has unveiled its five potential candidates who will likely contest the Jurong East-Bukit Batok Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

They are: non-profit organisation manager Liyana Dhamirah, waste management company director Osman Sulaiman, artist Ben Puah, marketing agency director Marcus Neo and principal software engineer Harish Mohanadas.

Ms Liyana had previously contested under RDU in the 2020 General Election for Jurong GRC, while Mr Osman contested under the Singapore People’s Party (SPP) banner for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC.

Ms Liyana, Mr Puah and Mr Harish were earlier this month unveiled as “team leads” for the party’s campaign at the five-member GRC.

RDU presented the potential candidates to the media on Wednesday (Apr 16) at 255 Jurong East Street 24, near Jurong-Clementi Town Council, which is within Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC.

The quintet, if fielded on Nomination Day on Apr 23, will be up against a People’s Action Party (PAP) slate that will be led by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and former Yuhua SMC MP Grace Fu.

Joining her are two new faces: charity director David Hoe and former Hougang representative Lee Hong Chuang. Also on the team are current Jurong GRC MP and Minister of State for Health and Digital Development and Information Rahayu Mazam, as well as Bukit Batok SMC MP and Minister of State for Transport and Law Murali Pillai.

Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC was formed from a merger of Bukit Batok SMC and parts of Jurong GRC, Yuhua SMC and Hong Kah North SMC following the latest electoral boundaries review. The GRC has 142,510 voters.

Jurong GRC was PAP’s best-performing GRC in the last two elections, securing 79.29 per cent of votes in 2015 and 74.61 per cent in 2020. It was previously anchored by former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who left politics to contest the presidency in 2023.

Singapore will head to the polls on May 3.

LIYANA DHAMIRAH

Ms Liyana, 38, is the manager of a non-profit organisation focused on gender equality. She also runs a virtual services business.

In 2020, she was fielded as part of RDU’s team contesting Jurong GRC alongside Ms Michelle Lee Juen, Mr Ravi Philemon, Mr Nicholas Tang and Mr Alec Tok. They attained 25.39 per cent of the vote.

That same year, Ms Liyana was named one of the SG100 Women in Tech for her contributions to the tech and entrepreneurial space. Her book Homeless: The Untold Story of a Mother’s Struggle in Crazy Rich Singapore won the best non-fiction title at the Singapore Book Awards.

RDU said Ms Liyana has brought her “authenticity and grassroots spirit to the national stage” during the previous election.

“She continues to champion policies that uplift families, support small businesses, and address systemic inequality – with a focus on lived experience, empathy, and action,” the party added.

OSMAN SULAIMAN

Mr Osman, 50, is a director of a waste management company in Cebu, Philippines, and has contested in the last three General Elections.

His latest outing was under the SPP banner in 2020, when he contested Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC with Mr Steve Chia, Mr Melvyn Chiu, and Mr Williiamson Lee, attaining 32.77 per cent of the vote.

He is an entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience, having helmed two companies – one in interior design and another in debt consolidation.

“Osman believes that it’s time to stop overlooking the workers who keep this country running,” said RDU in a statement on Wednesday.

“He stands for a Singapore where every honest job is respected, and where government policies reflect the value of every citizen - not just the privileged few.”

BEN PUAH

Mr Puah, 48, is a contemporary artist and community art organiser.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts with Distinction from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology and has exhibited his works across Asia, Europe, Australia, and the United States.

In 2005, Mr Puah founded Colours of Life, a community arts initiative that uses collaborative and community art to strengthen social bonds, promote well-being, and give marginalised groups a platform to express themselves. The initiative was officially opened by the late President S R Nathan and his wife.

RDU said in its statement that Mr Puah brings a “deeply empathetic and community-grounded approach to politics”.

“He believes in policies that support mental well-being, cultural inclusion, and holistic education – values he has long championed through his artistic and social practice,” the party added.

MARCUS NEO

The 33-year-old is a director of a boutique marketing agency serving law firms in Singapore.

RDU said in its statement that Mr Neo had experienced financial hardship growing up that “shaped his understanding of inequality”.

He also believes that parliament must include more people with lived experience – those who “didn’t start from privilege but built their lives through grit, failure, and perseverance”, said the party.

“With a background in data-driven marketing and a deep understanding of ground realities, Marcus hopes to bring fresh insights to policy making and champion long-term, inclusive solutions.”

HARISH MOHANDAS

Mr Harish, 39, is a principal software engineer who develops digital solutions for government and industry clients.

Prior to this, he was a civil engineer with over a decade of experience in Singapore’s built environment sector. Projects he has contributed to include Phase 2 of Singapore’s Deep Tunnel Sewerage System.

Mr Harish also contributes to public discourse through opinion pieces published on socio-political news sites.

“With first-hand experience in shaping modern Singapore’s infrastructure and a strong belief in evidence-based policy, he hopes to bring a forward-thinking, systems-driven approach to parliament – one that promotes resilience, equity, and long-term national wellbeing,” said RDU.