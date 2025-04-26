GE2025: Red Dot United questions job security, spending on Founders' Memorial in maiden physical rally

SINGAPORE: Red Dot United (RDU) levelled criticism at the government during the party’s first-ever physical rally on Saturday (Apr 26), with issues ranging from job security to spending on the Founders’ Memorial.

“It is never unreasonable to us that we have steady jobs and stable incomes, and that is what Singaporeans are asking for,” said RDU secretary-general Ravi Philemon. He was the first of 15 speakers at the rally held at Bukit View Secondary School in Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC.

The party, which was founded three weeks before the 2020 General Election during the COVID-19 pandemic, had never held a physical rally prior. On Saturday, the rally started with a one-minute silence to commemorate the death of Pope Francis.

In Mr Philemon's speech, he said that in the next decade, there will be more people entering the workforce globally than jobs available.

“Singapore, being an open, globalised city, cannot escape from this onslaught on the opportunities that will be available, which means that Singaporeans will be affected by this sea change that is coming around the world,” he said.

He questioned how Singapore would protect its workers, given that “we are already seeing lots of retrenchments happening last year”.

Mr Philemon said that the retrenched find it hard to be re-employed, “especially if you are a single mother and looking after your young child, or if you have reached a certain age”.

He added that Singaporeans should not feel like “second-class citizens in their own homes”.

He said that there are new “five Cs” that “we are told to look forward to: cash handouts, CHAS card rebates, conservancy rebates, CPF top-ups and CDC vouchers”.

He asked: “Where is the dignity for Singaporeans in living like that?”

“When you go to the polling booths on May 3, please remember that it is about your children, it is about your grandchildren,” he said. “They will be here long after you are gone, and that is an important decision.”