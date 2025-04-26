GE2025: Red Dot United questions job security, spending on Founders' Memorial in maiden physical rally
RDU's candidates also spoke about the cost of living, issues facing the Malay-Muslim community and rental costs.
SINGAPORE: Red Dot United (RDU) levelled criticism at the government during the party’s first-ever physical rally on Saturday (Apr 26), with issues ranging from job security to spending on the Founders’ Memorial.
“It is never unreasonable to us that we have steady jobs and stable incomes, and that is what Singaporeans are asking for,” said RDU secretary-general Ravi Philemon. He was the first of 15 speakers at the rally held at Bukit View Secondary School in Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC.
The party, which was founded three weeks before the 2020 General Election during the COVID-19 pandemic, had never held a physical rally prior. On Saturday, the rally started with a one-minute silence to commemorate the death of Pope Francis.
In Mr Philemon's speech, he said that in the next decade, there will be more people entering the workforce globally than jobs available.
“Singapore, being an open, globalised city, cannot escape from this onslaught on the opportunities that will be available, which means that Singaporeans will be affected by this sea change that is coming around the world,” he said.
He questioned how Singapore would protect its workers, given that “we are already seeing lots of retrenchments happening last year”.
Mr Philemon said that the retrenched find it hard to be re-employed, “especially if you are a single mother and looking after your young child, or if you have reached a certain age”.
He added that Singaporeans should not feel like “second-class citizens in their own homes”.
He said that there are new “five Cs” that “we are told to look forward to: cash handouts, CHAS card rebates, conservancy rebates, CPF top-ups and CDC vouchers”.
He asked: “Where is the dignity for Singaporeans in living like that?”
“When you go to the polling booths on May 3, please remember that it is about your children, it is about your grandchildren,” he said. “They will be here long after you are gone, and that is an important decision.”
Mr Philemon will lead a team to contest Nee Soon GRC, alongside Dr David Foo, Mr Pang Heng Chuan, Ms Sharon Lin and Dr Syed Alwi Ahmad.
In his speech, Mr Pang questioned what he termed as “astronomical salaries” of mayors and senior parliamentary secretaries.
He said that every position must “justify its existence through value creation”.
“Yet our government creates these bloated positions that drain our national coffers, while ordinary Singaporeans struggle with rising costs,” he added.
He also criticised the estimated S$335 million spending on the Founders’ Memorial.
“Singapore doesn't need more monuments, it needs a government that respects your money as much as you do,” he said.
“Together, we can end the great Singapore wastage and build a future where prosperity is shared by all, not squandered by a few.”
COST OF LIVING, MALAY COMMUNITY ISSUES
Other candidates spoke about the cost of living, issues facing the Malay-Muslim community and rental costs.
Nee Soon candidate Ms Lin questioned why, despite the strong Singapore dollar, that “we find ourselves struggling to afford a car, and we find ourselves struggling to afford a HDB, which is getting smaller and yet more expensive”.
She compared this to Malaysia, where there is a weaker currency but “they can live in bigger houses and own cars”.
“Singapore should not just be a playground for the elites and the super rich,” she said.
“Singapore must be able to provide a better quality of life for the majority of Singaporeans, of ordinary Singaporeans whose hard work must be respected and must be valued.”
Dr Alwi, who is the head of RDU's Malay bureau, said that there are many issues in the Malay-Muslim community that are important to him, such as why there are “no halal kitchens on navy ships”.
A reply in parliament last year by Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad to a question posed by Workers’ Party’s Faisal Manap confirmed that there are no halal kitchens on navy ships due to operational and space constraints, but said the ships provide options for Muslim personnel.
“The Malay soldier will be as ready to give up his life as the Chinese soldier. We must be inclusive, and we should include them too,” said Dr Alwi.
He also advocated for a Lieutenant Adnan Saidi Day, to recognise his sacrifice and commemorate his death every Feb 14.
Lieutenant Adnan had put up fierce resistance against the Japanese during the Battle of Pasir Panjang in Singapore during World War II, which resulted in his death in 1942.
Party chairman Dr Foo touched on rental costs in his speech. He said that if rental could be lowered for hawkers, for instance, food can be kept more affordable.
“We need to move away from a rent-seeking economy by which its very nature is transactional, and that strips away value from the people,” he said.
The rally ended with Mr Philemon leading the candidates and the audience in reciting the National Pledge.
RDU is fielding 15 candidates in four constituencies this election – Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC, Nee Soon GRC, Holland-Bukit Timah GRC and Jurong Central SMC.