GE2025: RDU exits opposition alliance over NSP’s refusal to back down from 3-way fight

SINGAPORE: Opposition party Red Dot United (RDU) has pulled out of The Coalition, citing concerns about the alliance’s commitment to avoiding three-cornered electoral contests, CNA has learnt.

In a message seen by CNA on Saturday (Apr 12), RDU chairman David Foo said the decision to leave the alliance was made “after careful consideration”.

Formed in 2023, The Coalition brought together RDU, Singapore United Party (SUP), National Solidarity Party (NSP) and Singapore People's Party (SPP), with the aim of fostering greater opposition unity and minimising electoral clashes.

In a statement to CNA, party chief Ravi Philemon confirmed that RDU will be withdrawing from The Coalition because of NSP’s decision to enter into a three-cornered fight with the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) and People’s Action Party (PAP) in Sembawang GRC.

“The right to contest should not come at the strategic expense of giving the People’s Action Party an even greater advantage. A multi-cornered fight only serves the incumbent,” he added.

“We believe that the party with the strongest support from the ground, sufficient resources, a message that resonates, and candidates who are reasonable and recognised – should be given the space for a direct contest with the PAP.”

Voters "should not be forced to decide between choosing the right party, and championing the right of a party to contest", said Mr Philemon, adding that this is why RDU cannot support NSP’s intentions to enter a three-way contest with SDP in Sembawang GRC.

RDU believes SDP is “in a positive position” to serve as the people’s choice, and should be “accorded the benefit of a clean two-way fight” against the incumbent, he added.

“We are disappointed that NSP has decided to take this route but remain hopeful that they will return to the original values we have collectively established for The Coalition,” Mr Philemon said.

In response to RDU's comments, NSP secretary-general Spencer Ng said his party is the "incumbent opposition" in Sembawang, and has worked the ground for years to understand the needs of residents.

NSP contested in Sembawang GRC in the past two elections, and SDP contested in the GRC in 2006 and 2011.

He also questioned the basis of RDU's evaluation of the fight in Sembawang, asking if they "speak for the voters".

Mr Ng said NSP will stay committed to Sembawang and to The Coalition.

Dr Foo, in his message, said pulling the RDU out of the alliance "was not an easy decision".

According to the message, one of the “key understandings” when RDU signed the memorandum of understanding was a shared commitment to prevent multi-cornered fights – a principle the party views as vital for opposition unity and electoral clarity.

“That spirit – of giving voters a clear choice and not splitting the opposition vote – was central to why we joined all of you in this informal partnership,” said Dr Foo.

“But recent developments have made us question whether all parties still share the same strategic commitment to avoid three-cornered contests – the very principle that first gave rise to this partnership.”

NSP's Mr Ng said he is disappointed that RDU "has taken the coalition MOU out of context".

"Our understanding of the MOU is that coalition partners work together to avoid three-cornered fights within the coalition."

Mr Ng added: "The way they put out a statement speaks volume of their party values and integrity, and blame pushing and not understanding the big picture of things."

Dr Foo emphasised that the decision was ultimately about what RDU’s leadership believes is in the party's best interest.

"As a young party, we must be intuitive and perceptive to how voters may react to multi-cornered contests – and how such developments could impact our candidates and the constituencies we hope to serve.”

Despite the withdrawal, RDU “remains committed to opposition unity”, Dr Foo said.