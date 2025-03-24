GE2025: More than 2.75 million Singaporeans eligible to vote

SINGAPORE: More than 2.75 million people will be eligible to vote in Singapore’s upcoming General Election, up from around 2.6 million in GE2020.

A total of 2,758,095 electors are on the certified registers, which were compiled based on the electoral boundaries as of Feb 1, said the Elections Department (ELD) on Monday (Mar 24).

The revised registers have been certified and will be available for public inspection from Tuesday.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has said that updating and certifying the registers of electors is the “next milestone” before the elections are called.

The ELD added that it is currently preparing the composite registers of electors.

“These composite registers are compiled by transferring the relevant polling district(s) to its new electoral division based on the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee’s (EBRC’s) recommendations.”

The department advised electors to wait for its subsequent announcement on the certification of the composite registers of electors before checking their particulars in the registers.

Those interested in checking their particulars in the registers based on the electoral divisions prior to the implementation of the EBRC’s new recommendations may do so electronically via "voter services" on ELD's website or under their profile on the Singpass app.

Those unable to check their particulars in the registers electronically can do so at any community centre or club, the ServiceSG Centre or the ELD office.

“Overseas Singaporeans who cannot do so online may check their particulars at Singapore overseas missions serving as overseas registration centres,” said ELD.

For the presidential elections in 2023, 2,709,407 people were eligible to vote.