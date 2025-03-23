GE2025: SDA will contest Pasir Ris-Changi despite boundary changes as part of 'duty' to residents, says Desmond Lim
Mr Lim said the party is also in contact with the Workers' Party to decide who would run for the newly-formed Punggol GRC.
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA) will contest in the new Pasir Ris-Changi Group Representation Constituency (GRC) despite significant changes to electoral boundaries for the upcoming General Election, the party announced on Sunday (Mar 23).
SDA chairman Desmond Lim and his team of about seven party members were speaking to the media on Sunday morning following a walkabout around Loyang Point shopping mall and Flora estate – formerly a part of East Coast GRC.
The SDA is a coalition that currently comprises the Singapore Malay National Organisation (PKMS) and the Singapore Justice Party (SJP).
Mr Lim told reporters that it is the party’s “duty” to continue contesting in the Pasir Ris estates where they have been walking the ground over the years.
The SDA has contested the Pasir Ris-Punggol constituency for every election since 2006 but have come up short each time.
“We are here because Changi is a part of Pasir Ris-Changi GRC… I think it’s our duty to extend our service (to its residents),” he said.
Mr Lim pointed to the cost of living, transportation, job security, education and housing as the main issues that concern Singaporeans.
“No matter how they change the boundaries, the issue is always there,” he said.
“As long as you are living on this island … you are facing similar problems. To us, our job is to continue to voice for the people and provide assistance if there is a need.”
With the formation of the new Punggol GRC, the remaining districts in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC were merged with adjacent areas from East Coast GRC.
Together with the Loyang and Flora estates, they form a new four-member Pasir Ris-Changi GRC.
Present at Sunday’s walkabout were secretary-general Abu Mohamed and party member Kuswadi Atnawi, who were both fielded by SDA in GE2020.
Also spotted with SDA is 42-year-old entrepreneur Muhammad Faizal Mohmad, who has been a PKMS member since 2016. Mr Faizal’s LinkedIn profile indicates that he is the owner of digital marketing agency Hyperwave Digital.
SDA "IN CONTACT" WITH WP REGARDING PUNGGOL GRC
Following the release of the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) report earlier this month, the SDA put out a statement saying that they would “speak honestly and sincerely with the Workers’ Party (WP) about the boundary changes”.
Mr Lim confirmed that the party has been “in contact” with WP regarding discussions on which party should compete in the newly carved out Punggol GRC.
However, he added that it would not disclose anything further until “the time is right”.
In response to reporters’ questions on what the party’s plans are in case there is a three-cornered fight for Pasir Ris-Changi, Mr Lim said they are open to welcoming new members into the alliance.
“We always like to work with any political party, that’s why we call this an alliance,” he said, adding that Singaporeans prefer a “united opposition”.
“We are very honest and sincere. We want to talk to the WP on how we can work together, because we share a common aim – which is the betterment of Singapore.”
At GE2020, they went up against the PAP and People’s Voice (PV) in a three-cornered fight in Pasir Ris-Punggol, eventually placing second with 23.67 per cent of the votes.
Their team comprised Mr Lim, PKMS president Abu Mohamed, electrical engineer Kuswadi Atnawi, facilities management manager Kelvin Ong and business consultant Harminder Pal Singh.
They lost out to the PAP team that consisted of senior minister Teo Chee Hean and other members of parliament in Janil Puthucheary, Sharael Taha, Desmond Tan and Yeo Wan Ling, who garnered 64.16 per cent of the votes.
Mr Lim had initially announced his decision to step down as chairman of the SDA following the conclusion of GE2020.
In response to CNA’s query on why he had decided to stay on, Mr Lim said he was talked into carrying on in his role.
“Every party should have a renewal. However, my colleagues in the party think that I should stay on, to assist them and help run the party.
“And as an individual, I think the party’s calling and the nation’s interest is greater than myself.”