GE2025: SDA will contest Pasir Ris-Changi despite boundary changes as part of 'duty' to residents, says Desmond Lim

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA) will contest in the new Pasir Ris-Changi Group Representation Constituency (GRC) despite significant changes to electoral boundaries for the upcoming General Election, the party announced on Sunday (Mar 23).

SDA chairman Desmond Lim and his team of about seven party members were speaking to the media on Sunday morning following a walkabout around Loyang Point shopping mall and Flora estate – formerly a part of East Coast GRC.

The SDA is a coalition that currently comprises the Singapore Malay National Organisation (PKMS) and the Singapore Justice Party (SJP).

Mr Lim told reporters that it is the party’s “duty” to continue contesting in the Pasir Ris estates where they have been walking the ground over the years.

The SDA has contested the Pasir Ris-Punggol constituency for every election since 2006 but have come up short each time.

“We are here because Changi is a part of Pasir Ris-Changi GRC… I think it’s our duty to extend our service (to its residents),” he said.