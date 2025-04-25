GE2025: Singaporeans deserve MPs who will fight for them, says SDP in party political broadcast

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans deserve Members of Parliament (MPs) who will fight for them and go to parliament to make their lives better, the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) said on Friday (Apr 25).

Mr Alfred Tan, candidate for Sembawang Group Representation Constituency (GRC), delivered this campaign message for SDP in its first party political broadcast of the General Election.

He said that as the cost of living "skyrockets", Singaporeans are also struggling with job insecurity and workplace pressures.

"All this is happening while the PAP remains indifferent to our hardships, raising the GST and prices for water, bus and MRT fares, housing, etc, in the midst of financial and emotional difficulties," said Mr Tan.

"SDP MPs will hold the government accountable, push to lower costs so that you and your family can thrive, not just survive," he continued.

SDP is fielding 11 candidates across four constituencies in the upcoming polls on May 3 - Bukit Panjang SMC, Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, Sembawang GRC and Sembawang West SMC.