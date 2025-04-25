GE2025: Singaporeans deserve MPs who will fight for them, says SDP in party political broadcast
SDP candidate Alfred Tan said the party offers "a clear and better alternative" to the People's Action Party, which "remains indifferent" to people's hardships.
SINGAPORE: Singaporeans deserve Members of Parliament (MPs) who will fight for them and go to parliament to make their lives better, the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) said on Friday (Apr 25).
Mr Alfred Tan, candidate for Sembawang Group Representation Constituency (GRC), delivered this campaign message for SDP in its first party political broadcast of the General Election.
He said that as the cost of living "skyrockets", Singaporeans are also struggling with job insecurity and workplace pressures.
"All this is happening while the PAP remains indifferent to our hardships, raising the GST and prices for water, bus and MRT fares, housing, etc, in the midst of financial and emotional difficulties," said Mr Tan.
"SDP MPs will hold the government accountable, push to lower costs so that you and your family can thrive, not just survive," he continued.
SDP is fielding 11 candidates across four constituencies in the upcoming polls on May 3 - Bukit Panjang SMC, Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, Sembawang GRC and Sembawang West SMC.
The Infocomm Media Development Authority has allocated airtime on free-to-air television and radio for political parties to deliver their campaigning messages during two political party broadcasts – on Apr 25 and May 1.
Each broadcast will be transmitted once on television and once on radio.
Political parties that field at least six candidates under a recognised party symbol are eligible for the party political broadcasts. Independents and political parties fielding fewer than six candidates are not eligible for them.
In this General Election, eight parties are eligible for the political broadcasts.
The duration of airtime allocated for each political party will be based on the number of candidates fielded by it. The allocated airtime will be the same for both party political broadcasts for each political party.
Eligible parties have been allocated between four and 14 minutes of airtime, with Singapore Democratic Party being allocated four minutes.
In his broadcast speech on Friday, Mr Tan said SDP MPs would lower the cost of living in three ways. First, they would reduce GST to 7 per cent "or even 5 per cent", and remove it for everyday essentials.
To make homes affordable, the SDP's "Non-Open Market" scheme for Build-to-Order flats would exclude land costs "so you can own a home without sinking into a debt trap", he said.
The party would also lower medical expenses, said Mr Tan. He did not elaborate in the broadcast, but SDP's manifesto contains proposals for maternal and paediatric services to be "largely free" and funded by taxes, and primary healthcare services for chronic illnesses to be paid through a "risk pooling system".
Mr Tan said SDP MPs would also protect jobs and "empower Singaporeans".
They would do this by "prioritising Singaporeans and reducing the influx of foreign PMETs (professionals, managers, executives and technicians) so as to ensure job security and wider opportunities".
A minimum wage law would be introduced so that "every Singaporean will earn a wage that reflects the true cost of living".
The party would also provide support to reduce mental health problems that are "due to overpopulation and the high cost of living", added Mr Tan.
He said that SDP offered "a clear and better alternative" to the PAP, and that "our vision isn't just about managing day-to-day struggles".
"We want a more compassionate Singapore where the government takes care of you, not exploits you. The SDP will see to that.
"We want a bold society which flourishes with creative ideas and innovation; a society that lifts everyone up, and one that truly feels like home.
"This isn't merely an election campaign – it's a movement for change, for a better tomorrow," said Mr Tan.