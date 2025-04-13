GE2025: Singapore Democratic Party unveils candidates to contest in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) on Sunday (Apr 13) unveiled its candidates to contest in Marsiling-Yew Tee Group Representation Constituency (GRC) for the upcoming General Election.

They are the party's organising secretary Jufri Salim, founder of alternative news site Wake Up Singapore Ariffin Sha, theatre director Alec Tok and Dr Gigene Wong.

SDP chief Chee Soon Juan introduced the candidates on Sunday after a walkabout at Marsiling Lane Market and Food Centre.

He said the party "feels very at home here", having contested in the constituency in the 2020 and 2015 General Elections.

They lost both times to the People's Action Party (PAP), getting 31.27 per cent of the votes and 36.82 per cent respectively.

This year, they will face an unchanged PAP slate in the constituency, which will again be helmed by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.