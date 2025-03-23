GE2025: Singapore Democratic Party chief Chee Soon Juan to contest in Sembawang West SMC

SINGAPORE: Singapore Democratic Party chief Chee Soon Juan said on Sunday (Mar 23) that he will contest in the new Sembawang West Single Member Constituency (SMC) in the upcoming General Election.

Speaking during a walkabout in Woodlands, Dr Chee said he would have to leave Bukit Batok, where he had contested in the 2016 by election and the 2020 General Election.

Dr Chee added that the party's chairman, Professor Paul Tambyah, will compete again in Bukit Panjang SMC, where he stood in the 2020 General Election.

"That means I have to leave Bukit Batok, and I do it with a heavy heart. You don't spend 10 years, getting to know the residents, building up the community, entering the lives of the residents there and then have it yanked away from you with the stroke of a pen, without feeling that void," Dr Chee said.