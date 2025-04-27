GE2025: SDP chief Chee Soon Juan apologises for Gigene Wong's racial slur that Ariffin Sha calls appalling
"I am the leader of the SDP and the buck stops with me," said Dr Chee Soon Juan, who issued Dr Gigene Wong a "stern warning" over the racial slur.
SINGAPORE: Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief Dr Chee Soon Juan apologised on Sunday (Apr 27) after the party's candidate Dr Gigene Wong used a racial slur to describe her teammate, Mr Ariffin Sha, who said it was appalling that she did so.
"On behalf of all the members of the Singapore Democratic Party, I want to make a heartfelt apology to every Singaporean, especially our friends and our Indian community," Dr Chee told the crowd at the rally near Sun Plaza.
"I am the leader of the SDP and the buck stops with me. I have issued Gigene a stern warning and expressed in no uncertain terms that the SDP does not tolerate such behaviour. It is not in keeping with our values.
"She has assured me that such an incident will never happen again, and that she will do her utmost to uphold the SDP's values in all that she says and does."
In her rally speech on Saturday evening, Dr Wong used a racial slur to describe Mr Ariffin, her fellow party candidate in the Marsiling-Yew Tee Group Representation Constituency (GRC).
She has issued two separate apologies for her comments on Facebook.
On Sunday, Dr Chee said: "There are no ifs, no ands, no buts – the term that Gigene used was offensive and hurtful, and we are deeply sorry that she used it."
He noted that Dr Wong had expressed remorse and apologised for using the slur.
"She did not know of its negative connotation. This is, however, no excuse and we want to express how deeply sorry we are. We recognise the pain the episode has caused," said the SDP chief.
Taking the stage, Mr Ariffin said he wanted to address the incident where Dr Wong "appallingly" used the racial slur to refer to him. He said he was shocked when he heard it.
"It is not casual racism, because there's nothing casual about racism. I can accept that there was no malice, but intention is irrelevant when it comes to such matters," he added.
He said that what happened on Saturday "has no place in Singapore, let alone a rally stage", and noted that party chairman Paul Tambyah and Dr Chee "took swift action" in reprimanding and disciplining Dr Wong.
Mr Ariffin said that Dr Wong had apologised to him in private, in addition to apologising publicly.
"Gigene explained to me that she did not think that the term was derogatory. As soon as she learnt it, she was remorseful," he said.
"She laboured under the impression that it was a neutral term that Hokkien speakers use to refer to Indians.
"She genuinely did not know, but as the influencer, Ms Devika (Panicker) said eloquently, this ignorance is a byproduct of privilege," he added.
Dr Wong and Dr Tambyah also took the stage to issue apologies.
"I'm deeply sorry for what I have said, the pain and the anger that I have caused," said Dr Wong, adding that she had gone through a "difficult and necessary learning experience".
"I humbly seek your forgiveness on this matter and hope to be given another chance to make amends. The SDP has always been a party of equality and inclusiveness.
"I have learnt an important lesson from this and from now, I will do my best to keep learning and uphold those values in my everyday life."
The 10 SDP candidates who were present then took the stage and bowed.
On Saturday night, Dr Wong, 59, apologised for using a term that was "offensive towards our Indian community", adding that she was "not aware of the real meaning behind it".
In another Facebook post on Sunday morning, she again apologised for the racial slur, saying it "disrespected" Mr Ariffin.
"I also understand that it offended the Indian community. I have been counselled by my party members about the word and now I understand it is offensive," she added.
"My comments were very hurtful and unacceptable. I am fully responsible for them. My original vetted speech did not include the comment I said which happened impromptu. There is no excuse and I am sorry for all the pain and anger that I caused."
Mr Ariffin, 27, is a legal executive and the founder of alternative news outlet Wake Up Singapore. Dr Wong, 59, is a business consultant.
They are part of SDP team contesting in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, along with SDP's organising secretary Jufri Salim and theatre director Alec Tok.
The SDP faces the People's Action Party incumbents in a straight contest in the GRC. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong leads the team, with Senior Minister of State for Defence and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, Mr Alex Yam and Ms Hany Soh.