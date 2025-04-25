GE2025: SDP leaders urge voters to 'send a message' to PM Wong about GST hikes, cost of living pressures
"We will spell out for you an alternative vision for our nation," says Singapore Democratic Party chief Chee Soon Juan.
SINGAPORE: Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) leaders on Thursday (Apr 24) urged voters to “send a message” to Prime Minister Lawrence Wong about the Goods and Services Tax (GST) hikes and the rising cost of living pressures.
"What we are looking for is someone who is prepared to make the bold changes to turn Singapore around," said party chairman Paul Tambyah.
"To reverse the self-inflicted wounds, in particular the raised GST … together with all the other charges which have severely affected the quality of life of Singaporeans.
"I'm not so sure that Mr Wong is prepared to do that … unless you send him a message. You, in particular, the voters of Marsiling-Yew Tee."
SDP’s leaders and General Election candidates were speaking on Thursday night at Choa Chu Kang Stadium in Marsiling-Yew Tee Group Representation Constituency (GRC), where they are taking on a People’s Action Party (PAP) team led by Mr Wong.
Five party rallies were held across Singapore on Thursday night – the first physical rallies in almost 10 years.
SDP secretary-general Chee Soon Juan said the PAP “insisted” on increasing the GST despite the “financial hardship that Singaporeans had to endure during the COVID-19 period”.
“When the dark clouds cleared in 2021 and 2022, instead of ensuring that Singaporeans emerge stronger and healthier, the government piled on new pressures for the people,” he said.
He listed out how prices of utilities, public transport and petrol, among others, have risen, but the government went ahead to bring up the GST.
The SDP chief also pointed to the Founders' Memorial, which is estimated to cost S$335 million (US$256 million), as “one of those nice to have things, but one that benefits the people very little”.
Holding up a calendar that was “beautifully produced” with pages filled with “snazzy pictures of your favourite PAP MPs”, he questioned the cost of such an initiative.
He also noted the government’s allocation of an additional S$40 million to support the continued use of EZ-Link and NETS FlashPay cards, after there was a public outcry over the switch to the SimplyGo payment platform.
“Now, I cannot list all the examples of wasteful spending because we'll be here until tomorrow morning and then we'll have to buy everybody breakfast,” he said.
Dr Chee also criticised the vouchers that have been given out to help residents cope with the cost of living.
Mr Wong, who is also the finance minister, announced in February during his Budget speech that every Singaporean household will get S$800 in Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers.
“The PAP raises the GST and then tells you that it is giving you vouchers to help you cope with the increased GST,” he said.
“Am I missing something here, or does it sound like the arsonist that sets your house on fire and then comes and gives you a cup of water to help you put it out?
Dr Chee told supporters that this is their chance to “correct” the “ill-advised policies” that were implemented.
“My fellow candidates and I will take you through some very important issues … we will lay out clearly where and how the PAP has gone wrong and more importantly, how we can take our nation back on the winning path again,” he said.
“SHORT-TERM BAND AID”
Speaking at the rally on Thursday were also the five SDP candidates from Sembawang GRC and the four from Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC.
Dr James Gomez, a candidate in Sembawang GRC, addressed the high cost of living in his speech.
“Our economy, our society, and the very way we live our daily lives are being tested,” he said, adding how food insecurity is a “real problem in Singapore”.
Mr Gomez said vouchers are a “short-term band aid” and do little to address the underlying causes of poverty, inequality and the rising cost of living.
“There’s a very real risk that these policies are actually making things worse by driving demand in a way that fuels prices even further without fundamentally improving anyone’s long-term prospects,” said Dr Gomez, who is also regional director at the Asia Centre.
He added that Singaporeans want a more balanced parliament, for the “sake of representation”.
“They want MPs who are not afraid to challenge bad policies. MPs who will not be silent. MPs who will ask the tough questions and fight for better answers,” he said.
Ms Surayah Akbar, a candidate in Sembawang GRC, reiterated the party’s call for GST on essential items to be scrapped.
She said this reduction in revenue could be offset by increasing GST on luxury items to 10 per cent or more.
Ms Surayah also called for the Central Provident Fund (CPF) minimum sum scheme to be abolished, saying that this made it “immensely difficult” for elderly people to manage their finances.
Her husband, Jufri Salim, who is a candidate in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, also called for CPF savings to be “returned” to retirees “in full”.
“Dignity in retirement should not be a privilege, it should be a right,” Mr Salim said.
There were 12 speakers at the rally on Thursday night, including the other members of SDP’s Sembawang GRC and Marsiling-Yew Tee teams – Mr Bryan Lim, Mr Damanhuri Abas, Mr Alfred Tan, as well as Mr Ariffin Sha, Mr Alec Tok and Dr Gigene Wong.Mr Muhammad Aqmal from SDP's youth wing also spoke on the night.