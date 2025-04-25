GE2025: SDP leaders urge voters to 'send a message' to PM Wong about GST hikes, cost of living pressures

SINGAPORE: Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) leaders on Thursday (Apr 24) urged voters to “send a message” to Prime Minister Lawrence Wong about the Goods and Services Tax (GST) hikes and the rising cost of living pressures.

"What we are looking for is someone who is prepared to make the bold changes to turn Singapore around," said party chairman Paul Tambyah.

"To reverse the self-inflicted wounds, in particular the raised GST … together with all the other charges which have severely affected the quality of life of Singaporeans.

"I'm not so sure that Mr Wong is prepared to do that … unless you send him a message. You, in particular, the voters of Marsiling-Yew Tee."

SDP’s leaders and General Election candidates were speaking on Thursday night at Choa Chu Kang Stadium in Marsiling-Yew Tee Group Representation Constituency (GRC), where they are taking on a People’s Action Party (PAP) team led by Mr Wong.