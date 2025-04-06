GE2025: 'Form of respect' to let residents know candidates early, finalising slate takes time, says Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: It's a "form of respect" to let residents know the identity of election candidates as early as possible, but finalising the line-up takes time, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Sunday (Apr 6).

Mr Ong was replying to reporters on the sidelines of a family day carnival in Sembawang, where he is the anchor minister for the Group Representation Constituency.

Earlier on Sunday, both the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) and the National Solidarity Party (NSP) had declared their intent to contest Sembawang GRC, with the SDP announcing the five candidates it intends to field.