GE2025: 'Form of respect' to let residents know candidates early, finalising slate takes time, says Ong Ye Kung
Health Minister Ong Ye Kung was at a Sembawang community event with new faces Gabriel Lam and Ng Shi Xuan.
SINGAPORE: It's a "form of respect" to let residents know the identity of election candidates as early as possible, but finalising the line-up takes time, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Sunday (Apr 6).
Mr Ong was replying to reporters on the sidelines of a family day carnival in Sembawang, where he is the anchor minister for the Group Representation Constituency.
Earlier on Sunday, both the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) and the National Solidarity Party (NSP) had declared their intent to contest Sembawang GRC, with the SDP announcing the five candidates it intends to field.
"I suppose for PAP (People's Action Party) - because of the sheer number of GRCs and constituencies ... the slate finalisation (takes) some time to finalise, but I think you can see who's on stage and I leave you to infer," Mr Ong told reporters.
"We should as far as possible let residents know candidates as early as possible, as a form of respect for residents."
At the Sembawang event, Mr Ong invited current MPs - Mr Vikram Nair, Ms Mariam Jafaar and Ms Poh Li San - on stage to address residents, as well as two new faces he had introduced last week - Mr Gabriel Lam and Mr Ng Shi Xuan.
One of the sitting Sembawang MPs, Dr Lim Wee Kiak, was absent. Dr Lim wrote on Facebook on Apr 4 that he was "very happy to introduce Mr Gabriel Lam and Mr Ng Shi Xuan" to his grassroots volunteers.
Mr Ng, 35, said that he has been "shadowing" Dr Lee for more than a week, and that he was in Sembawang at the invitation of both Dr Lee and Mr Ong.
He had previously volunteered in MacPherson SMC for 10 years, where he championed youth-related issues.
"I must say that Dr Lim has built up a very genuine rapport with the residents. That I probably can't replace and have to catch up, but his enthusiasm and energy in resolving the residents' issues, I think I can emulate," said Mr Ng, who is the director of battery company Powermark Battery & Hardware.
Mr Lam, 42, the chief operating officer of moving company Shalom International Movers, also joined Sembawang as a grassroots adviser recently.
He was a volunteer in Chong Pang for five years, but cited his experience at the Community Rehabilitation Centre in Sembawang for the past few years.
"I've been to quite a few events (in Sembawang) in the last few weeks ... the people here are really warm-hearted and I feel a big sense of a kampung spirit here," he said.
When asked about the expected three-cornered fight in Sembawang, Mr Ong said that the PAP will contest on three fronts: The party's values, the team's track record and its vision for the next five years.
"I explained to residents all the work that has been done, so that they can judge for themselves whether we have done enough," he said.
"Not long from now, we will release our next five years, our manifesto and our plans revolving around the concept of Sembawang for everyone."
Mr Ong said that while the NSP had contested Sembawang before and its intention to run again was not unexpected, the SDP was new to the area.
The SDP has already named its line-up: Vice-chairman Bryan Lim, treasurer Surayah Akbar, deputy head of policy James Gomez, and members Damanhuri Abas and Alfred Tan.
In addition, party chief Dr Chee Soon Juan said he would stand in Sembawang West SMC against Ms Poh. Sembawang West SMC was carved out of Sembawang GRC when electoral boundaries were redrawn last month.
Earlier at the Sembawang Family Carnival, Mr Ong told residents he was presenting Sembawang's "report card"- highlighting developments ranging from major infrastructure like new MRT stations and a hospital, to community amenities such as gardens and cycling paths.
He also pointed to new bus services and covered linkways, as well as the addition of Bukit Canberra - a new community hub featuring a polyclinic, hawker centre and sports facilities.
Beyond physical infrastructure, or "hardware", Mr Ong said there were also "software" elements in place, such as programmes aimed at supporting seniors.
"Remember, I'm Minister for Health. Anything we do nationally, Sembawang will also do so," said Mr Ong. "We will have many more activities, health initiatives for all our seniors."