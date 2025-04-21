GE2025: Ong Ye Kung unveils Sembawang GRC slate including new faces Ng Shi Xuan and Gabriel Lam

SINGAPORE: Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who is anchor minister for Sembawang GRC, on Monday (Apr 21) uploaded a video on his social media page unveiling the People’s Action Party (PAP) slate of candidates set to contest there at the upcoming general election.

The video featured Mr Ong along with two PAP new faces: Mr Ng Shi Xuan and Mr Gabriel Lam.

It also featured Ms Mariam Jaafar and Mr Vikram Nair, who were part of the PAP team led by Mr Ong that won Sembawang GRC in 2020.

The one-minute video was uploaded with the caption "5 individuals, 1 team. A Sembawang for Everyone", and ended off with a group shot of the five individuals wearing white.

Although it stopped short of explicitly saying that they were the candidates for the constituency, a spokesperson confirmed with CNA that they were indeed the slate of candidates that the team is fielding for the upcoming general election.

This is the first time at this General Election where a PAP candidate unveiling has been done through a social media video instead of a press conference.

At the last General Election, the PAP team at Sembawang beat the National Solidarity Party (NSP) with 67.29 per cent of the votes. That PAP slate of 2020 featured Mr Ong, Mr Vikram, Ms Mariam, Dr Lim Wee Kiak and s Poh Li San.

NSP had said it would contest the GRC again this time round. The Singapore Democratic Party is the other party to have also announced they would stand in Sembawang, setting up the stage for a three-cornered fight at the constituency.

FAMILIAR NEW FACES

Mr Ng and Mr Lam are both entrepreneurs, whom Mr Ong have introduced before at community events in Sembawang since at least late last month.

Mr Ng, 35, is the director of battery company Powermark Battery & Hardware.

He had previously volunteered in MacPherson SMC for 10 years, where he championed youth-related issues.

Mr Lam, 42, is the chief operating officer of moving company Shalom International Movers.

He was a volunteer in Chong Pang for five years, and previously shared with the media his experience at the Community Rehabilitation Centre in Sembawang for the past few years.

At a community event late last month, Mr Ong described the two new faces as “very special”.

“They both run their companies. They must create business opportunities. They must fight competition, win customers and take care of workers,” he said.

Earlier this month, Mr Ong said it was a “form of respect” to let residents know the identity of election candidates as early as possible, although finalising the line-up would take time.