GE2025: Sembawang likely to see 3-way fight, with NSP questioning SDP’s intention to contest the GRC
“We are here to stay because of the promise that we made to our residents. We are here to serve them,” said National Solidarity Party secretary-general Spencer Ng during an event in Sembawang GRC.
SINGAPORE: A three-way fight is shaping up in Sembawang Group Representation Constituency (GRC), with two opposition parties holding events at the same location there on Sunday (Apr 6).
Volunteers from the National Solidarity Party (NSP) gave out balloons and flyers at Kampung Admiralty from around 10am, while the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) introduced its slate of candidates for the constituency there in the early afternoon.
Sembawang MP Mariam Jaafar of the People’s Action Party (PAP) was also spotted at Kampung Admiralty in the morning but did not speak to CNA.
NSP secretary-general Spencer Ng told reporters that he respects SDP’s decision about where to run in the upcoming General Election, but that he wanted to know more about why they chose Sembawang.
NSP believes in ground-up community work and building trust with residents, said Mr Ng.
“The promise we made with the residents here (is) cast in stone,” he said.
“So we (would) really like to understand more, why SDP would like to come in when they have a lot of other GRCs.”
SDP contested in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC and Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC in 2020.
In 2020, a PAP team led by Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung won Sembawang GRC with 67.29 per cent of votes. NSP garnered 32.71 per cent of votes in 2020, and 27.72 per cent of votes in 2015.
SDP lost to the ruling party in Sembawang in 2011 and 2006, gaining 36.1 per cent and 23.3 per cent of votes respectively.
NSP COMMITTED TO SEMBAWANG
Mr Ng said the party has a “vested interest” in the GRC and Sembawang West Single Member Constituency (SMC) because they have built trust with the people there.
“We are not the ‘fly by night’ kind of party, and we will not retreat just because of tactical reasons and without strategic substance,” he said.
“We are here to stay because of the promise that we made to our residents. We are here to serve them.”
He said the party would continue to voice out concerns and champion people-centric policies that are beneficial to Singapore.
Mr Ng also said it seems like SDP plans to “abandon” certain SMCs to run in a brand new one.
“I am not too sure why,” he said.
SDP chief Chee Soon Juan said last month that he would run in the new Sembawang West SMC, which NSP has also staked a claim on.
In 2020, Dr Chee ran in Bukit Batok SMC, which – together with Yuhua SMC which SDP also contested – is now part of the new Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC.
SDP chairman Paul Tambyah said on Sunday that the party is happy for others to contest in the same constituency.
“That’s the essence of a mature democracy,” he said.
“We want to give people a choice, and so we welcome anybody who wants to contest and who is sincere about doing something good for Singapore,” he added.
On the PAP front, Mr Ong has introduced two new faces who are likely to contest in Sembawang GRC.
He previously said that he expected more than one new face in the party’s five-member Sembawang team.
Mr Ng said he will be meeting SDP to understand their reasons for contesting in Sembawang and that NSP supports unity among opposition parties.
“We would like to avoid three-corner fights or multi-corner fights as much as possible, but certain things NSP cannot compromise – political integrity and our policies,” he said.
“We have made a lot of commitment to Sembawang GRC and SMC residents. So this is something that we cannot compromise.”
AT LEAST THREE NEW FACES
Apart from Sembawang GRC and Sembawang West SMC, NSP previously said they intend to contest in Jalan Besar GRC, Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC, Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, Tampines GRC and Tampines Changkat SMC, some of which are likely to see three-way fights as well.
If plans do not change, the party will need to field 25 candidates.
Mr Ng said NSP has around 30 members who are interested in standing in the election, but that the party is only “very sure” of the constituencies in Sembawang and Tampines at this stage.
At the minimum, the party will field three new faces in this election, he said.
One new candidate who will be standing in Sembawang GRC is Mr Raiyian Chia, a swimming coach and private-hire driver.
“My days are spent either helping people stay afloat or bringing people to places they need to be,” he said.
He joined the party two to three years ago and said NSP is a party that has allowed him to understand the struggles of Singaporeans and step up to help.
Mr Chia said residents have spoken to him about the rising cost of living, sustainability concerns and job security worries.