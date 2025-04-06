GE2025: Sembawang likely to see 3-way fight, with NSP questioning SDP’s intention to contest the GRC

NSP COMMITTED TO SEMBAWANG

Mr Ng said the party has a “vested interest” in the GRC and Sembawang West Single Member Constituency (SMC) because they have built trust with the people there.

“We are not the ‘fly by night’ kind of party, and we will not retreat just because of tactical reasons and without strategic substance,” he said.

“We are here to stay because of the promise that we made to our residents. We are here to serve them.”

He said the party would continue to voice out concerns and champion people-centric policies that are beneficial to Singapore.

Mr Ng also said it seems like SDP plans to “abandon” certain SMCs to run in a brand new one.

“I am not too sure why,” he said.

SDP chief Chee Soon Juan said last month that he would run in the new Sembawang West SMC, which NSP has also staked a claim on.

In 2020, Dr Chee ran in Bukit Batok SMC, which – together with Yuhua SMC which SDP also contested – is now part of the new Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC.

SDP chairman Paul Tambyah said on Sunday that the party is happy for others to contest in the same constituency.

“That’s the essence of a mature democracy,” he said.

“We want to give people a choice, and so we welcome anybody who wants to contest and who is sincere about doing something good for Singapore,” he added.

On the PAP front, Mr Ong has introduced two new faces who are likely to contest in Sembawang GRC.

He previously said that he expected more than one new face in the party’s five-member Sembawang team.

Mr Ng said he will be meeting SDP to understand their reasons for contesting in Sembawang and that NSP supports unity among opposition parties.

“We would like to avoid three-corner fights or multi-corner fights as much as possible, but certain things NSP cannot compromise – political integrity and our policies,” he said.

“We have made a lot of commitment to Sembawang GRC and SMC residents. So this is something that we cannot compromise.”

AT LEAST THREE NEW FACES

Apart from Sembawang GRC and Sembawang West SMC, NSP previously said they intend to contest in Jalan Besar GRC, Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC, Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, Tampines GRC and Tampines Changkat SMC, some of which are likely to see three-way fights as well.

If plans do not change, the party will need to field 25 candidates.

Mr Ng said NSP has around 30 members who are interested in standing in the election, but that the party is only “very sure” of the constituencies in Sembawang and Tampines at this stage.

At the minimum, the party will field three new faces in this election, he said.