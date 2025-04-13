GE2025: PAP unveils Sengkang GRC slate led by Lam Pin Min

NEW FACES

The three others introduced on Sunday have no previous experience standing in a General Election. They are among roughly 30 new candidates to be fielded by the PAP in the coming contest, its largest slate of new faces in recent history.

A PAP activist since 2016, Assoc Prof Elmie teaches communications and new media in the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences at the National University of Singapore.

He sits on a number of boards and councils, including the Singapore Sports Council, the National Library and the Media Literacy Council.

He is also an adviser to the ruling party's youth wing Young PAP, and is also assistant secretary in the party's Malay Affairs Bureau.

During his introduction, Dr Elmie said that given Sengkang's demographic of families with young children and ageing parents, creating a safer digital environment is at the forefront of his concerns.

He said young children are susceptible to online bullying on social media and seniors towards scams.

"In Parliament, I will push for stronger government policies and will promote more programmes in Sengkang to help create a safer digital environment as well as a brighter future for our seniors and our children," said Dr Elmie

As for Ms Lai, she started out as a party activist in 2009 and was chairperson of the PAP Policy Forum from 2019 to 2020.

Ms Lai is a partner and the co-founder at a venture capital firm, Moringa Ventures. She is also principal at private equity firm Tembusu Partners.

She is also the founding member and past chairperson of the Young Women's Leadership Connection – a network which aims to empower and connect young women leaders.

She said her experience managing the many challenges of early-stage companies and start-ups "from zero to one" would be helpful in Sengkang.

"It is a constant effort of validation, scanning the horizon and identifying the right opportunities and pivots if necessary," said Ms Lai.

"I want Sengkang residents to know that I'm always in their corner, and I'm ready to serve."

A newcomer to politics compared with the others, Mrs Giam is presently a director at Creative Eateries, a local food and beverage enterprise that includes a diverse list of brands, including Bangkok Jam and Suki-Ya, under its umbrella.

She was appointed branch chairperson of the ruling party's Sengkang East division on Jan 23, replacing communications professional Marcus Loh.

Mrs Giam served on the Singapore Council of Women's Organisations' Women's Register from 2016 to 2022 and has been a member of Nanyang Polytechnic's Business Management Advisory Committee since 2016.

She has also served on the Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) Business Management Advisory Committee since 2016, as well as the Convent of the Holy Infant Jesus (CHIJ) Alumni Association.

Mrs Giam said many have questioned her about why she entered politics as a mother of two young children at home, adding it is "precisely for this reason" that she is well-equipped to "better represent" Sengkang's parents.

"I understand their struggles," said Mrs Giam, "I feel the same pangs of mum guilt when I miss my children's milestones.



"I tell myself to be courageous and step forward now, even though my children are young so that we can make a difference for all our families in Sengkang."

SENGKANG GRC

The four-member constituency did not exist before the General Election 2020.

It was formed ahead of the polls by combining parts of the former Sengkang West Single Member Constituency (SMC), Punggol East SMC, and parts of Pasir Ris–Punggol GRC.

WP won the constituency in 2020 with its team comprising lawyer He Ting Ru, equity research analyst Louis Chua, social activist Raeesah Khan and associate professor of economics Jamus Lim.

Sengkang has a relatively younger population compared with the national average. Over half of its residents are under 40 years old, while only 19.2 per cent are 60 and above, based on official data.

No changes were made to the constituency's boundaries in last month's report by the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee.

Ms Khan later resigned from WP and her position as MP for Sengkang GRC in Nov 2021, after admitting to making unsubstantiated allegations in parliament on multiple occasions.

Last week, the Sengkang GRC MPs announced details of their new five-year master plan for the constituency, where residents can expect new community spaces and enhanced features in their town, including a dog run, butterfly sanctuary and a rooftop garden.

The next General Election must be held by Nov 23 this year. The polls are expected to be called soon, following the release of the country's revised electoral map last month.

"RIGHT MIX OF CANDIDATES"

When asked about the one-plus-one narrative in opposition wards, Dr Lam said: "I believe one plus one may not necessarily be two. In fact, one plus one can be less than one".

Dr Lam was referring to the idea in opposition wards, where if residents vote for the opposition, the losing PAP team would then serve as a grassroots leader and branch advisor, benefiting the residents even more.

"If there is no synergy, in both parties working together, then the outcome may not necessarily be better," said Dr Lam.

Responding to a question about whether the Sengkang slate should include a political heavyweight like a minister, Dr Lam said it is more about the "right person with the right heart".

He added that the 2020 slate included three political officeholders, and the outcome was "not what we wanted it to be".



He said that after the GE 2020 loss, the team did a "post-mortem" and realised there was "a call for younger candidates" and female candidates who could best represent the female residents within Sengkang GRC.

"We have the right mix of candidates of different backgrounds. We also have very young candidates who can best represent the aspirations and the needs of the young families."



On how confident the team is about winning Sengkang GRC, Dr Lam acknowledged that it is "always difficult" to run in an opposition ward.

Dr Elmie agreed with Dr Lam that it would "not be easy" and said that after serving for four to five years, his confidence is "strong" and that he hopes the Sengkang residents see the team's sincerity.

"I think we are under no delusion that winning back Sengkang GRC will be easy," said Dr Lam.

"No matter how difficult the journey may be or what the chances will be, I think one thing we are very sure of is that we are very determined to try to win it (Sengkang) back."