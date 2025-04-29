GE2025: 'Life is difficult for so many of us' and Singaporeans need solutions for the future, says SDA

SINGAPORE: The average Singaporean is struggling with various issues, such as being able to find a good job and purchase affordable homes, with solutions needed for the future, said the Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA).

In four videos posted online on Tuesday (Apr 29), SDA candidates discussed the various issues Singaporeans face and stressed the importance of a Singapore for everyone.

The party will not hold any physical rallies this General Election and instead are releasing a series of videos twice this week as part of their online rallies.

The SDA is only contesting one Group Representation Constituency (GRC) in the May 3 General Election - the newly formed Pasir Ris-Changi GRC.

The party has contested in the area since 2006 - specifically in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, which was dissolved last month as part of extensive boundary changes ahead of the polls.

SDA's slate consists of Mr Desmond Lim, Mr Abu Mohamed, Mr Harminder Pal Singh and Mr Chia Yun Kai.

They will go up against a People's Action Party (PAP) team helmed by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah, Senior Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Desmond Tan, Mr Sharael Taha and new face Ms Valerie Lee.