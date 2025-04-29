GE2025: 'Life is difficult for so many of us' and Singaporeans need solutions for the future, says SDA
"Singapore is a home for all of us common Singaporeans. Not just for the rich and not just for the elites," Singapore Democratic Alliance chief Desmond Lim said in a video.
SINGAPORE: The average Singaporean is struggling with various issues, such as being able to find a good job and purchase affordable homes, with solutions needed for the future, said the Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA).
In four videos posted online on Tuesday (Apr 29), SDA candidates discussed the various issues Singaporeans face and stressed the importance of a Singapore for everyone.
The party will not hold any physical rallies this General Election and instead are releasing a series of videos twice this week as part of their online rallies.
The SDA is only contesting one Group Representation Constituency (GRC) in the May 3 General Election - the newly formed Pasir Ris-Changi GRC.
The party has contested in the area since 2006 - specifically in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, which was dissolved last month as part of extensive boundary changes ahead of the polls.
SDA's slate consists of Mr Desmond Lim, Mr Abu Mohamed, Mr Harminder Pal Singh and Mr Chia Yun Kai.
They will go up against a People's Action Party (PAP) team helmed by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah, Senior Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Desmond Tan, Mr Sharael Taha and new face Ms Valerie Lee.
In his speech, SDA chief Desmond Lim said that fellow Pasir Ris residents have talked with him about the various struggles they face.
"Life is difficult for so many of us who must manage things like high cost of living, expensive HDB flats, unaffordable healthcare and lack of good job opportunities," he said in a three-and-a-half-minute-long video.
"Fifteen years ago, Singaporeans like you, like me, have been feeling the pain of high cost of living, housing prices, healthcare prices and lack of job opportunities. Fifteen years later, under the PAP government, has anything changed?" added party secretary-general Abu Mohamed in his video.
"That's why I say you have an important choice to make ... Your choice will determine the life of our children, our families, for the next 15 years."
In his speech, Mr Singh pointed out how various costs have increased for Singaporeans in recent years. And Singaporeans are "struggling under the weight of rising costs and unequal burdens", he added.
"SINGAPORE NOT JUST FOR THE RICH"
Mr Lim said that the SDA has a plan for national issues and pointed to the party's manifesto.
"We will make the government accountable for how they spend our money, we will make sure that every young family can afford a home," he added.
"We will make sure our Singaporean talents come first for good jobs. We will make sure that the sandwiched families have a better quality of life."
In the party manifesto released last Wednesday, the party laid out four main areas of focus, which were - reducing high cost of living pressures on common Singaporeans, improving job prospects for Singaporean talents, making public housing affordable and easily obtainable, as well as increasing access to quality and affordable healthcare.
"We will champion policies that ensure your voices are heard and policies that pave the way for a more equitable and sustainable future for all Singaporeans like you and me," said Mr Singh in his video.
Among other proposals, it suggested a levy on Employment Pass holders, as well as the formation of an independent body similar to the CPIB (Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau) to "proactively" check on government spending.
The party estimated that S$2 billion would be collected annually from its proposed levies. This could then be used to fund a S$1,600 base allowance for all full-time national servicemen, it said.
Any unused revenue from levies would be put in a "national service fund".
The SDA also proposed rent controls on coffee shops and commercial shop spaces in residential neighbourhoods to prevent landlords from raising rent "unfairly and exorbitantly". This will be coupled with property tax rebates to reward landlords for offering "sustainable" rent increases, the party added.
"This election, we bring you an action plan. A plan to make your lives better, a plan for Singaporeans. Not slogans, not fairy tales. Real, long-term sustainable solutions," said Mr Chia, who was the single member of the Most Valuable Party and a last-minute addition to the SDA slate.
"SDA stands for one thing - long-term, sustainable and real solutions."
Mr Lim also stressed that Singapore is not just for the well-off.
"Singapore is a home for all of us common Singaporeans. Not just for the rich and not just for the elites," he said.