GE2025: Singapore Democratic Party launches campaign slogan, calls for GST to be scrapped for essentials

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) on Saturday (Apr 19) launched its campaign slogan for the General Election.

Called "Thrive, Not Just Survive", the party called for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to be reduced from 9 per cent to "7 per cent or even 5 per cent", and for it to be scrapped for everyday essentials.

The party also called for medical costs to be lowered, so people can "focus on living a healthy life without the constant worry of hospital bills".

"Our vision is not just to help Singaporeans cope with day-to-day struggles – we want you to thrive, not just survive," said SDP.