GE2025: Singapore Democratic Party launches manifesto, calls for changes to economic, healthcare and housing policies

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) launched its manifesto on Sunday (Apr 20), unveiling policies around cost of living, healthcare, housing, education and immigration.

In launching its slogan “Thrive, Not Just Survive" on Saturday, the party called for Goods and Services Tax (GST) to be scrapped for everyday essentials and for medical costs to be lowered, among other proposals.

Its manifesto, launched on Sunday, is split into six sections: economy, healthcare, housing, education, immigration and climate change.

One of its proposals is for the creation of a "simple national health insurance system" that eliminates the "complexities" of MediSave, MediShield, and CareShield.

Party chairman Paul Tambyah launched the manifesto on Sunday, alongside vice chairman Bryan Lim, and Marsiling-Yew Tee Group Representation Constituency (GRC) candidates Jufri Salim and Gigene Wong.

Speaking to reporters at Yew Tee Square, Professor Tambyah said: "The campaign manifesto is a promise, it's a promise that we want you all to hold us accountable to."

These are the key policies in SDP's manifesto:

ECONOMY

The SDP reiterated its call to reduce GST and to eliminate it for essentials, such as food and medicines.

It said it was "very hard to understand" increasing the GST from 7 per cent to 9 per cent at a time of global inflation, adding that in some countries, food essentials and primary care healthcare services are exempt from GST.

The party also proposed reducing rents, saying that it is "well within the ability of the government" as it owns most of the land in Singapore. It added that the government's current approach of handouts and vouchers provides "temporary relief and a cushion at best".

The SDP also asked the government to consider a national minimum wage. It said that while the Progressive Wage Model is a "good start", it does not "recognise the realities on the ground".

"Perpetual training is often not possible for some professions, and not all workers are covered," it added.

When workers lose their jobs, retrenchment insurance – paid out of an individual's Central Provident Fund (CPF) account - should be introduced to provide them with support while they look for new jobs, said the party.

The government recently introduced a Jobseeker Support Scheme, but SDP said it was "extremely complex and limited in the support provided".

"Our proposal goes one step further than the diminishing support by providing genuine relief while being sustainable as it does not tap ... the reserves but rather builds up a pool from workers' CPF contributions," it said.

SDP also suggested divesting inefficient government-linked companies that it said are "slowing down" the growth of small- and medium-sized enterprises, while "weaning our economy of its addiction to multinational corporations".

The opposition party said state investment firm Temasek "should be eliminated" and GIC's operations and accounts made transparent.

On helping the elderly, SDP said it "recognises the value" of the Silver Support Scheme, but wants a "much broader scheme" that assists 80 per cent of low-income elderly with S$500 a month to supplement their CPF.

It said this could be funded "out of a very small portion" of the interest income on investment of the reserves.

SDP also said the CPF minimum sum scheme should be abolished, as it is "not only impractical but also immoral", and that people should be able to choose if they want to keep their money in their accounts to gather interest.

HEALTHCARE

The party proposed that maternal and paediatric services should be "largely free" and funded by the government from taxes. This would reduce the cost of having and bringing up children and "potentially address" the problem of falling birth rates, it added.

Primary healthcare services for chronic illnesses should also be paid through a "risk pooling system", so that the costs of running these systems are shared by all in the community, said SDP.

SDP also said the running costs of hospitals must be paid from taxes, and said the creation of healthcare clusters - the National Healthcare Group, the National University Health System, and Singhealth - has resulted in "significant" wastage and duplication, with multiple CEOs and administrators.

It said this system "needs to be abandoned" and called for Singapore to return to a "single unified public healthcare sector".

SDP called for hospice care and home care to also be funded by taxes and donations, instead of being dependent on charity.

In funding these systems, the party called for a "single-payer universal healthcare system", in which the government manages a central healthcare fund.

This fund will be run along the lines of a government-subsidised public insurance scheme to finance compulsory basic health, accident and pregnancy coverage for all citizens and permanent residents residing here for more than six months a year.

"No one should risk bankruptcy while seeking life-saving medical treatment," said the party.