GE2025: Singapore Democratic Party to contest in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) will contest in Marsiling-Yew Tee Group Representation Constituency (GRC) in the upcoming General Election, party chief Chee Soon Juan confirmed on Sunday (Mar 30).

When asked by CNA if the party intends to contest the GRC, Dr Chee nodded and said yes. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is currently the anchor Member of Parliament (MP) for Marsiling-Yew Tee.

Surayah Akbar, the party's treasurer, has been seen on social media actively engaging with residents in the constituency.

When asked if she would be fielded in the constituency, Dr Chee said: "We'll announce that."

SDP had contested the GRC in the 2015 and 2020 General Elections but lost both times to the PAP, getting 31.27 per cent of the votes and 36.82 per cent, respectively.

The constituency will have 119,352 voters in the upcoming election.

Last week, Dr Chee announced that he would contest in the new Sembawang West Single Member Constituency (SMC) for the upcoming General Election.

Sembawang West is among six new SMCs that have been carved out. It will have 24,153 voters.

In 2020, the SDP secretary-general contested Bukit Batok SMC, which has been absorbed into the new Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC.

He said previously that the party would embark on a "northern strategy" for the 2025 General Election, and aimed to contest Sembawang GRC as well.

Sembawang GRC is currently helmed by a five-member team from the People's Action Party – Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, Mr Vikram Nair, Dr Lim Wee Kiak, Ms Mariam Jaafar and Ms Poh Li San.