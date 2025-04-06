GE2025: Singapore Democratic Party unveils Sembawang GRC candidates

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) on Sunday (Apr 6) unveiled the five candidates who will contest in Sembawang Group Representation Constituency (GRC) in the upcoming General Election.

They are party vice-chairman Bryan Lim, treasurer Surayah Akbar, deputy head of policy James Gomez and members Damanhuri Abas and Alfred Tan.

The candidates were presented by party chairman Professor Paul Tambyah before a walkabout at Kampung Admiralty on Sunday afternoon.

"This is the Sembawang GRC team ... I think we are pretty confident that we have an experienced team of political veterans," he added.

"We are not getting some CEOs parachuted in at the last minute, but we have people who have walked the ground in Sembawang, in (Marsiling Yew-Tee GRC) and in Sembawang West, and so regardless of how the EBRC (Electoral Boundaries Review Committee) carved up the constituency, we think that we have a team who will be able to serve the residents well."