GE2025: Singapore Democratic Party unveils Sembawang GRC candidates
The slate includes "political veterans" Mr Bryan Lim and Dr James Gomez, says SDP chairman Paul Tambyah.
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) on Sunday (Apr 6) unveiled the five candidates who will contest in Sembawang Group Representation Constituency (GRC) in the upcoming General Election.
They are party vice-chairman Bryan Lim, treasurer Surayah Akbar, deputy head of policy James Gomez and members Damanhuri Abas and Alfred Tan.
The candidates were presented by party chairman Professor Paul Tambyah before a walkabout at Kampung Admiralty on Sunday afternoon.
"This is the Sembawang GRC team ... I think we are pretty confident that we have an experienced team of political veterans," he added.
"We are not getting some CEOs parachuted in at the last minute, but we have people who have walked the ground in Sembawang, in (Marsiling Yew-Tee GRC) and in Sembawang West, and so regardless of how the EBRC (Electoral Boundaries Review Committee) carved up the constituency, we think that we have a team who will be able to serve the residents well."
Prof Tambyah described Mr Lim as a "veteran in politics", having contested in his first election in 2001. He is also "at assistant director level at a Singapore public healthcare institution", said the chairman.
Ms Akbar has been an SDP member for more than 18 years and is also the party's head of fundraising. She runs her own music publishing business.
Political scientist Dr Gomez has contested in elections over the last 20 years, said Prof Tambyah. He is the regional director at the Asia Centre, a research institute.
Mr Tan was part of the SDP team that contested in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC in the 2020 General Election. He was described by the party chairman as a "serial entrepreneur" and someone who "has his pulse on the business environment in Singapore".
Mr Damanhuri contested in the 2015 and 2020 General Elections as part of the SDP teams in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC.
Last month, Dr Chee said the SDP would embark on a "northern strategy" for the 2025 General Election and send a team to contest in Sembawang GRC.
He also announced that he would run in the new Sembawang West Single Member Constituency (SMC), which is among the six new single-seat constituencies that have been carved out.
Sembawang GRC is currently helmed by a five-member team from the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) led by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung. The other members are Mr Vikram Nair, Dr Lim Wee Kiak, Ms Mariam Jaafar and Ms Poh Li San.
Sembawang GRC is a familiar battleground for the SDP, having contested in the constituency in the 2006 and 2011 elections. But it lost to the PAP both times, getting 23.3 per cent of the votes in 2006 and 36.1 per cent in 2011.
The National Solidarity Party (NSP) contested the GRC in 2015 and 2020 and also lost to PAP.
Sembawang GRC will have 133,919 voters in the upcoming election.
Besides Sembawang GRC and SMC, the SDP has said it would also contest in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC and Bukit Panjang SMC.
This article will be updated. Please refresh for the latest.