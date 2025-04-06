GE2025: Singapore Democratic Party unveils Sembawang GRC candidates

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) on Sunday (Apr 6) unveiled the five candidates who will contest in Sembawang Group Representation Constituency (GRC) in the upcoming General Election.

They are party vice-chairman Bryan Lim, treasurer Surayah Akbar, deputy head of policy James Gomez and members Damanhuri Abas and Alfred Tan.

The candidates were presented by party chairman Professor Paul Tambyah before a walkabout at Kampung Admiralty on Sunday.

Prof Tambyah described Mr Lim as a "veteran in politics", having contested in his first election in 2001. He is also "at assistant director level at a Singapore public healthcare institution", said the chairman.

Ms Akbar has been an SDP member for more than 18 years and is also the party's head of fundraising. She runs her own music publishing business.

Political scientist Dr Gomez has contested in elections over the last 20 years, said Prof Tambyah. He is the regional director at the Asia Centre, a research institute.

Mr Tan was part of the SDP team that contested in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC in the 2020 General Election. He was described by the party chairman as a "serial entrepreneur" and someone who "has his pulse on the business environment in Singapore".

Mr Damanhuri contested in the 2015 and 2020 General Elections as part of the SDP teams in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC.