GE2025: Singapore People’s Party unveils manifesto calling for minimum wage, CECA review and reducing NS

SINGAPORE: The Singapore People's Party (SPP) unveiled its 16-page manifesto on Saturday (Apr 19), calling for a minimum wage policy, lowering the eligibility age for singles who can buy public housing to 30 and other reforms.

Launching the manifesto with the slogan "It Is Time", party secretary-general Steve Chia said: "We believe it's really time to take charge of a lot of the policies and proposals that SPP is going to propose, and hope to propose, if we are elected in this election."

Mr Chia reiterated that he will stand in the upcoming election as part of SPP’s Bishan-Toa Payoh slate.

Mr Muhammad Norhakim, 31, and Mr Williamson Lee, 46, who spoke in turn to introduce some of the party’s proposed policies, will also be SPP candidates, he confirmed. It will be Mr Mr Norhakim’s first election.

According to documents from the Election Department, Mr Chia and party chairman Mr Melvyn Chiu have paid their election deposits.

Mr Chia declined to share more details about where the other SPP members will contest, but the four men are expected to be on the party’s line-up for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC.

SPP also intends to contest Potong Pasir SMC. The party fought for the same two constituencies during the 2020 General Election.

After speaking to journalists, they interacted with and gave out hard copies of their manifesto to residents at Lorong 8 Toa Payoh Market and Hawker Centre.

The document features 40 policy proposals across nine themes to address “today’s evolving challenges”.

Among the recommendations are a review of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) between India and Singapore, reducing National Service to 18 months and phasing out ethnic quotas in public housing estates.

SPP also asked the government to amend the Constitution to allow the proportional representation of smaller opposition parties in parliament.

Here’s a look at SPP’s key proposals in its manifesto for the upcoming election:

COST OF LIVING

Under the manifesto’s first theme of economic stability and fairness, the party noted that Singaporeans face rising costs of living with stagnant wages.

The party suggested that any increases in the Goods and Services Tax be frozen until Singapore’s cumulative budget deficit exceeds 3 per cent of government revenue for three consecutive years.

It called on the government to raise income tax on the top 2 per cent of earners and reintroduce estate duty for ultra-high-net-worth individuals “to fund equitable relief”. SPP also proposed tax reliefs and more vouchers for lower-income groups.

The party proposed a living wage policy to ensure that low-income workers and families can “meet basic needs”. It also recommended setting a minimum wage “to ensure dignity of living”.

JOBS

For employment and job security, the opposition party called for the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices guidelines to be codified into law, mandating fair hiring and retrenchment benefits.

In its manifesto, the SPP asked the government to reassess the CECA agreement with India “to address labour inflow concerns”, and gradually reduce Special or Employment Pass quotas and dependency ratios in automatable sectors.

The party proposed enforcing higher local hiring quotas with a raised local qualifying salary, offering tax breaks to businesses prioritising Singaporean professionals, managers, executives and technicians.

The government should also abolish the statutory retirement age of 63 and offer tax incentives for companies hiring seniors aged past 70 who choose to keep working, the party said in its manifesto.

HOUSING AND GOVERNANCE

SPP’s manifesto also covered a slew of housing policies in different areas.

The party wants the government to lower the minimum age for singles to apply for Build-to-Order or resale Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats to 30 years old.

The manifesto also put forward a suggestion for a five-year pilot to relax ethnic quotas in HDB estates to aid “minority flat owners in selling at fair market value”.

Parents with two or more children should get additional grants to help them upgrade to a larger flat, and those with three or more children should be allowed to purchase a private property without Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty, the manifesto read.

On governance, SPP proposed implementing a freedom of information act, easing defamation laws and implementing a yearly 2 per cent reduction in every ministry’s budget “to cut unnecessary spending”.

Election years and dates should be fixed for a level playing field, and the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee should be removed from the Prime Minister’s Office to “establish an independent commission for free and fair elections”, the party said.

The manifesto also made recommendations in areas of education, healthcare and public transport, including reducing class sizes in school, expanding mental health resources, increasing travel subsidies for low income families and seniors, as well as lowering the voting age to 18.