GE2025: Singapore United Party to contest in Ang Mo Kio GRC, still negotiating with People’s Power Party
The Singapore United Party also spoke to Reform Party treasurer Mahaboob Baatsha, who said his party would not contest in Ang Mo Kio GRC in the upcoming General Election.
SINGAPORE: The Singapore United Party (SUP) will contest in Ang Mo Kio Group Representation Constituency (GRC) at the upcoming General Election, confirmed secretary-general Andy Zhu on Sunday (Apr 6).
This comes a day after the People’s Power Party (PPP) officially declared that it would contest in Ang Mo Kio in the election with a team led by party treasurer William Lim.
SUP is part of an informal alliance called The Coalition, which was formed in October 2023, alongside three other parties: the National Solidarity Party (NSP), Red Dot United (RDU) and the Singapore People's Party (SPP).
SUP previously indicated its intention to contest in Ang Mo Kio GRC and two SMCs. After deliberation with other opposition parties, including those that are part of The Coalition, the party decided to only contest in Ang Mo Kio GRC.
“Since we are a coalition, we do not wish to have conflicts among one another, and before we speak to anyone out there, we have to deconflict among ourselves,” said Mr Zhu, 43, speaking to journalists after a walkabout at Chong Boon Market and Food Centre on Sunday morning
The People’s Action Party (PAP) team in Ang Mo Kio is currently helmed by Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong. In the 2020 election, the PAP secured 71.91 per cent of votes in Ang Mo Kio GRC against the Reform Party.
The SUP team has spoken to Reform Party treasurer Mahaboob Baatsha, said Mr Zhu, and Mr Mahaboob confirmed that his party would not contest in Ang Mo Kio GRC again this year.
“For that, we are grateful for their efforts in averting a three-cornered fight,” said SUP’s party chief.
When asked about avoiding a three-cornered fight with PPP, Mr Zhu acknowledged that the other opposition party’s wishes to “step foot” in Ang Mo Kio GRC.
“The only thing I can say now is that we will call them and speak to them to avert a three-cornered fight,” he added.
“We have spoken before. We have not come to a conclusion,” said Mr Zhu, adding that SUP last spoke to the PPP team last week.
When asked about whether he foresees an amicable outcome between the two opposition parties, he said: “I cannot speak for them, but definitely I hope that they will avert a three-corner fight at all costs, because it’s not going to benefit any one of us.”
The SUP team has walked the ground in Ang Mo Kio since the party’s inception in 2020. “I do not wish to see their efforts go down the drain,” said the party’s secretary-general.
About 10 SUP members and volunteers interacted with members of the public on Sunday around Chong Boon Market and Food Centre. Deputy secretary-general Darren Soh and treasurer Noraini Yunus were spotted walking the ground with Mr Zhu.
On Sunday, the party’s secretary-general revealed the party’s campaign slogan for the upcoming General Election: “Moving forward together”.
He also confirmed that he will stand for election in Ang Mo Kio GRC. “Old faces” like Mr Soh, 55, and Ms Noraini, 56, are likely to make up the rest of the slate, alongside some new faces.
“However, things are still fluid at the moment. When we are ready and we have confirmed the slate of candidates, we will announce (it) together with our election manifesto,” Mr Zhu said.