GE2025: Singapore United Party to contest in Ang Mo Kio GRC, still negotiating with People’s Power Party

SINGAPORE: The Singapore United Party (SUP) will contest in Ang Mo Kio Group Representation Constituency (GRC) at the upcoming General Election, confirmed secretary-general Andy Zhu on Sunday (Apr 6).

This comes a day after the People’s Power Party (PPP) officially declared that it would contest in Ang Mo Kio in the election with a team led by party treasurer William Lim.

SUP is part of an informal alliance called The Coalition, which was formed in October 2023, alongside three other parties: the National Solidarity Party (NSP), Red Dot United (RDU) and the Singapore People's Party (SPP).

SUP previously indicated its intention to contest in Ang Mo Kio GRC and two SMCs. After deliberation with other opposition parties, including those that are part of The Coalition, the party decided to only contest in Ang Mo Kio GRC.

“Since we are a coalition, we do not wish to have conflicts among one another, and before we speak to anyone out there, we have to deconflict among ourselves,” said Mr Zhu, 43, speaking to journalists after a walkabout at Chong Boon Market and Food Centre on Sunday morning

The People’s Action Party (PAP) team in Ang Mo Kio is currently helmed by Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong. In the 2020 election, the PAP secured 71.91 per cent of votes in Ang Mo Kio GRC against the Reform Party.

The SUP team has spoken to Reform Party treasurer Mahaboob Baatsha, said Mr Zhu, and Mr Mahaboob confirmed that his party would not contest in Ang Mo Kio GRC again this year.

“For that, we are grateful for their efforts in averting a three-cornered fight,” said SUP’s party chief.