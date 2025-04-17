GE2025: Singapore United Party unveils its Ang Mo Kio GRC team, setting stage for 3-way fight

SINGAPORE: The Singapore United Party (SUP) has unveiled five potential candidates who will likely contest Ang Mo Kio GRC in the upcoming General Election.

They are SUP secretary-general Andy Zhu Laicheng, party chairman Ridhuan Chandran, party treasurer Noraini Yunus, flight attendant Nigel Ng, and businessman Vincent Ng.

The potential candidates were introduced to the media by Mr Zhu on Thursday (Apr 17) night at Kebun Baru Food Centre in Ang Mo Kio.

He said: “SUP is committed to building a more just and equitable Singapore. We are dedicated to working tirelessly with the ruling government to achieve these goals.”

The party did not take any questions and ended their press conference after introducing the team members, citing "an urgent task on hand".

Three members of the team are familiar faces in the election scene.

Mr Zhu, who was the former chairman of the Reform Party (RP), was fielded under its banner for the past three elections.

Ms Noraini also ran under RP twice and contested as a National Solidarity Party (NSP) candidate once. Dr Ng stood in Tampines GRC under the NSP banner in the last election.

Following the 2020 General Election, Mr Zhu founded SUP together with some former RP party members. The secretary-general said the SUP team has been walking the ground in Ang Mo Kio since the party’s formation.

Should the five-member team be fielded on Nomination Day on Apr 23, they could face off the incumbent People’s Action Party (PAP) and the People’s Power Party (PPP) in what is shaping up to be a three-cornered fight.

Currently, the PAP team in Ang Mo Kio is helmed by Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong. The party secured 71.91 per cent of the votes in Ang Mo Kio GRC against RP in the 2020 election.

Mr Zhu said earlier this month that his team had spoken to RP treasurer Mahaboob Baatsha, who confirmed that RP would not contest in the GRC again this year.

However, SUP could still be up against opposition party PPP.

On Apr 5, PPP chief Goh Meng Seng declared his party’s intent to contest Ang Mo Kio GRC in the upcoming polls. The team would be led by party treasurer William Lim, with other candidates to be announced at a later date.

Mr Goh said the PPP had decided to run in the constituency as its manifesto takes aim at what he called “mismanagement” of population policies over the past two decades under Mr Lee.

On Thursday, Mr Zhu reiterated that SUP had again spoken to the PPP team about avoiding a three-cornered fight, but the two opposition parties have not come to a conclusion.

Ang Mo Kio GRC is the largest electoral division with 161,235 voters.

ANDY ZHU LAICHENG

Mr Zhu, 42, is an associate marketing director at real estate firm PropNex Realty.

He began his political career with RP in 2008 and later rose to become its chairman.

Mr Zhu contested under the RP banner in the past three General Elections. In 2020, he ran in Ang Mo Kio GRC, where the party garnered 28.09 per cent of the vote.

He also stood in West Coast GRC in 2015 and 2011, attaining 21.43 per cent and 33.43 per cent of the vote respectively.

Mr Zhu founded SUP after the 2020 General Election with some former RP party members, including Ms Noraini.

NORAINI YUNUS

Ms Noraini, 57, is a wealth manager. She serves as the treasurer in SUP’s central executive committee.

If fielded, this will be her fourth candidacy in Singapore’s general elections.

Prior to joining SUP, Ms Noraini contested under RP’s banner in Ang Mo Kio GRC in the previous election and in West Coast GRC in 2015.

She was fielded as an NSP candidate in Jurong GRC at the 2011 General Elections.

Ms Noraini also served as treasurer for the respective parties in all three terms.

She has worked in various administration, customer service and sales roles over the course of her career.

RIDHUAN CHANDRAN

Mr Ridhuan, 53, is an auditor. He is also an associate fellow and honorary secretary of the Singapore Institute of Aerospace Engineers, a member of the Singapore Quality Institute, and a senior member of the Institute of Engineers, Singapore.

SUP said in a written candidate introduction that Mr Ridhuan is deeply interested in “community strengthening”.

The party added that he is an “effective advocate for exploring new frontiers of citizen participation, promoting peace and charting a sustainable Singapore aligned with SUP’s vision of advancing democracy, human rights and the rule of law”.

NIGEL NG

Mr Ng, 39, is a flight attendant.

In its candidate introduction statement provided to the media, SUP said: “Having seen first-hand the challenges faced by middle-class income earners, particularly those who do not qualify for housing grants despite rising costs, Nigel is committed to advocating for fairer policies.

“He believes that hardworking individuals should not be left behind and is determined to push for practical solutions that ease financial burdens and improve accessibility to home ownership.”

VINCENT NG

Dr Ng, a businessman, stood in Tampines GRC under the NSP banner in the 2020 General Election, where his five-member team secured 33.59 per cent of the vote.

SUP said in its statement that the 52-year-old is “committed to protecting the rights of fellow Singaporeans … especially white-collared workers facing unfair disadvantages and unemployed middle-aged and older job seekers.”

“He believes that the GST hike makes doing business difficult for non-GST registered SMEs due to inflation as they need to remain price-competitive,” added SUP.

“The cost of living in Singapore will continue to increase due to higher prices at retail establishments even beyond the GST hike. More subsidies for businesses and the general populace can be factored into government spending to reduce the daily living expenses of the average Singaporean.”