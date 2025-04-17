GE2025: Singapore United Party unveils its Ang Mo Kio GRC team, setting stage for 3-way fight

SINGAPORE: The Singapore United Party (SUP) has unveiled five potential candidates who will likely contest Ang Mo Kio GRC in the upcoming General Election.

They are SUP secretary-general Andy Zhu Laicheng, party chairman Ridhuan Chandran, party treasurer Noraini Yunus, flight attendant Nigel Ng, and businessman Vincent Ng.

The potential candidates were briefly introduced to the media by Mr Zhu on Thursday (Apr 17) night at Kebun Baru Food Centre in Ang Mo Kio.

He said: “SUP is committed to building a more just and equitable Singapore. We are dedicated to working tirelessly with the ruling government to achieve these goals.”

The press conference started almost an hour late and lasted less than 10 minutes. The party did not take any questions and left shortly after presenting the team members, citing "an urgent task on hand".

SUP later told the media that the team members went to pay their election deposits after the news conference.

They were later seen engaging residents while on a walkabout at the nearby food centre.

Three members of the team are familiar faces in the election scene.

Mr Zhu, who is the former chairman of the Reform Party (RP), was fielded under its banner for the past three elections.

Ms Noraini also ran under RP twice and contested as a National Solidarity Party (NSP) candidate once. Dr Ng stood in Tampines GRC under the NSP banner in the last election.

Following the 2020 General Election, Mr Zhu founded SUP together with some former RP party members. The secretary-general said the SUP team has been walking the ground in Ang Mo Kio since the party’s formation.

Should the five-member team be fielded on Nomination Day on Apr 23, they could face off the incumbent People’s Action Party (PAP) and the People’s Power Party (PPP) in what is shaping up to be a three-cornered fight.

Currently, the PAP team in Ang Mo Kio is helmed by Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong. The party secured 71.91 per cent of the votes in Ang Mo Kio GRC against RP in the 2020 election.

Mr Zhu said earlier this month that his team had spoken to RP treasurer Mahaboob Baatsha, who confirmed that RP would not contest in the GRC again this year.

However, SUP could still be up against opposition party PPP.

On Apr 5, PPP chief Goh Meng Seng declared his party’s intent to contest Ang Mo Kio GRC in the upcoming polls. The team would be led by party treasurer William Lim, with other candidates to be announced at a later date.

Mr Goh said the PPP had decided to run in the constituency as its manifesto takes aim at what he called “mismanagement” of population policies over the past two decades under Mr Lee.

On Thursday, Mr Zhu reiterated that SUP had again spoken to the PPP team about avoiding a three-cornered fight, but the two opposition parties have not come to a conclusion.

Ang Mo Kio GRC is the largest electoral division with 161,235 voters.

ANDY ZHU LAICHENG