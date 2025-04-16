GE2025: Desmond Choo to represent PAP in new Tampines Changkat SMC

SINGAPORE: The People's Action Party (PAP) will field labour unionist Desmond Choo in the newly created Tampines Changkat single-seat ward for the upcoming General Election.

Mr Choo, 46, is a former MP of Tampines GRC, overseeing the Tampines Changkat division since he was elected in 2015. He is also the Mayor of the North East District.

He also serves as the assistant secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress and director of its policy division.

The announcement was made on Wednesday (Apr 16) at a press conference unveiling the PAP’s candidates for both Tampines GRC and Tampines Changkat SMC.

"For more than a decade, I've had the honour of serving our Changkat residents, not just as a Member of Parliament, but as their advocate and friend,” said Mr Choo at the event, held at a multi-purpose hall in Tampines Street 62.

“Changkat to me has always been more than a constituency. It is our home, a place where we have built a caring, resilient community,” he added.

He assured residents that Tampines Changkat SMC will share “deep ties” with Tampines GRC, and will continue to collaborate and share resources.

"I believe that my service to Tampines Changkat is about trust, and trust is earned door by door, day by day," he said, adding that he plans to push for better childcare leave for working families and fairer wages.