GE2025: Tampines GRC sees four-way fight between PAP, WP, NSP and PPP

SINGAPORE: Tampines GRC is set to be one of the most hotly-contested constituencies this General Election with the incumbent People’s Action Party (PAP) up against three opposition parties.

The opposition parties are: the Workers’ Party (WP), the National Solidarity Party (NSP) and the People’s Power Party (PPP).

The WP and the PPP are contesting the five-member ward for the first time, with the WP making a surprise move to field former Aljunied MP Muhamad Faisal Manap, 49, to lead its team.

The four-way contest was confirmed on Wednesday (Apr 23) after the political parties submitted their documents at Poi Ching School.

The PAP team is led by Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli. He is joined by two electoral debutants – former Chief of Army David Neo, 47, and Assistant Professor Charlene Chen, 43 – as well as incumbents – Senior Minister of State Koh Poh Koon and Mr Baey Yam Keng.

The most anticipated contender is the WP, which only unveiled its team on Nomination Day.

Apart from Mr Faisal, the WP slate comprises Mr Jimmy Tan Khim Teck, 53, Dr Ong Lue Ping, 48, Ms Eileen Chong Pei Shan, 33, Mr Michael Thng, 37.

The NSP, which has contested the GRC in the last three general elections is sending party president Reno Fong, 54 and vice-president Mohd Ridzwan Mohammad, 63, who both contested in Tampines GRC in the 2020 elections.

They are joined by Mr Eugene Yeo, 49, Mr Zee Phay, 32 and Mr Thamilselvan Karuppaya, 57.

Meanwhile, PPP is sending party chief Goh Meng Seng to lead a team comprising party chairman Derrick Sim, 44, Vere Nathan, 26, Peter Soh, 65 and Arbaah Haroun, 50.

The PPP team was first to deliver their nomination speech, followed by the PAP, WP and NSP.

Mr Goh repeated his party's election slogan "Make Singapore Home Again", before expressing his disappointment about the walkover for PAP in Marine Parade GRC and residents there being "deprived" of their right to vote.

The PAP team in Marine Parade is not facing any challengers following a surprise move by the WP to not field a team in the ward which they contested in GE2020. This is the first walkover at a general election since 2011.

Mr Vere urged Singaporeans to "choose wisely ... and chose those who will serve you", while Mr Sim said the party has a "specific vision ... to solve deep rooted issues" like cost of living but did not elaborate further.

PAP's Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli at a doorstop following the nomination centre proceedings asked for voters to support his party.

"Our good connection with one another ... between leaders and communities too is why we have delivered all these years: Our Tampines Hub, Tampines Eco Town and we will deliver even more," he said.