GE2025: PAP unveils slate for Tampines GRC, including former army chief David Neo

SINGAPORE: Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli will lead the People’s Action Party (PAP) slate in Tampines GRC for the upcoming election, joined by two political newcomers.

Former Chief of Army David Neo, 47, and Assistant Professor Charlene Chen, 43, will join Senior Minister of State Koh Poh Koon and Mr Baey Yam Keng to complete the five-member team, the party announced on Wednesday (Apr 16).

Former MP Desmond Choo, whose Tampines North ward was carved out to form the new Tampines Changkat SMC, will move to helm the single-seat ward.

A second vacancy in Tampines GRC arose in July 2023, when former MP Cheng Li Hui resigned from parliament and the PAP over an affair with then-Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin.

Tampines GRC, which has 147,904 registered voters, was one of the constituencies flagged by the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee for experiencing “higher growth than others,” driven by population shifts and new housing developments. As a result, parts of the GRC were carved out to create Tampines Changkat SMC, while areas in Tampines West – east of Bedok Reservoir – were absorbed from Aljunied GRC.

Sustainable living will continue to be an important factor in how PAP's Tampines team improves facilities for residents, said Mr Masagos, while unveiling the line-up at a multi-purpose hall in Tampines Street 62.

"Anyone can build a town, but Tampines is a model town. It can only (be) built by a caring community," he said.



"When we show that we care for one another in our town and that we are inclusive, no one will be left behind."

DAVID NEO