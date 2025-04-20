GE2025: PSP founder Tan Cheng Bock on what could be his last election, to play mentor role if elected

SINGAPORE: The upcoming general election will likely be Progress Singapore Party (PSP) founder and chairman Tan Cheng Bock’s last, and if voted in, he will play a mentor role to a younger team who will look after the constituency.

“If we get elected, there will be this young team that will take care, and we have already put in place what to do, for example, starting the town council… all these have been identified,” he told CNA on Sunday (Apr 20).

“I will probably have to manage slightly differently, but I guess it won’t be a problem. As I always say, I want to mentor as many young people as possible,” he added.

Dr Tan, who turns 85 on Saturday, was speaking on the sidelines of his party’s walkabout at Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre.

He will lead a five-man team to contest West Coast-Jurong West Group Representation Constituency (GRC) consisting party secretary-general Leong Mun Wai, vice-chairperson Hazel Poa, and new faces Sani Ismail and Sumarleki Amjah.

Asked what has driven him to keep going in a political career spanning almost 45 years, Dr Tan answered without hesitation: “I think (it’s) the love for your country.”

“Because I also want to make sure… I want my grandchildren, my children, all of you young people, to have a good life,” he said.

He noted it is “not that the life now is bad”, but there are issues such as stress and the low birth rate that keep him “very worried”.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Mr Leong said it would likely be Dr Tan's last election.

"We continue to need (Dr Tan) to be with us in parliament, to guide us to be outstanding MPs like him, always having the interest and welfare of residents at heart,” he said.