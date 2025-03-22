GE2025: Tanjong Pagar MPs mark 10th anniversary of Lee Kuan Yew’s death; welcome MP Rachel Ong to the ward

SINGAPORE: As Tanjong Pagar Members of Parliament gathered to mark the death anniversary of Singapore's founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, Ms Indranee Rajah recalled one lesson he taught her - that walking the ground is one of the most important things an MP can do.

"To see people in their homes, in their houses, understand how they live, what they’re eating, what they’re doing, because these are the things that keep you in touch," said Ms Indranee, who is the grassroots adviser for the constituency, as well as a minister in the Prime Minister's Office.

This was one of several stories of Mr Lee’s legacy shared at the launch of the Remembering Lee Kuan Yew – Reflecting and Renewing Exhibition on Saturday (Mar 22), a day before the 10th anniversary of Mr Lee’s passing.

Mr Lee was first elected in Tanjong Pagar when it was a Single Member Constituency (SMC) in 1955 and remained MP in the constituency for close to 60 years.

It is now a five-member Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

Following the redrawing of electoral boundaries, parts of West Coast GRC will move to Tanjong Pagar GRC. A new Queenstown SMC was also carved from Tanjong Pagar to maintain its five-member quota.

The polling districts under West Coast GRC that will be absorbed into Tanjong Pagar are largely represented by MP Rachel Ong.

She was introduced at Saturday's event by Ms Indranee as a "special guest".