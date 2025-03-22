GE2025: Amenities, connectivity in Tengah have improved; could become 'better than Punggol', says PM Wong
More "exciting projects" are in the pipeline for the new town of Tengah, including schools, places of worship and a hospital, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.
SINGAPORE: Development plans for the young town of Tengah are well underway, with more "exciting projects" in the pipeline that will further enhance connectivity, amenities and facilities in the coming years, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.
He recalled meeting a new Tengah resident to whom he handed the keys, and the resident had described the estate as the “Punggol of the West” – a nod to how the once “ulu” or isolated north-eastern residential district has rapidly developed into a well-connected and vibrant town with plenty of facilities.
“Likewise, in Tengah today, you can see things are already starting to take shape. In another few years time, I’m sure it will be even better,” said Mr Wong.
“It will be like Punggol, if not better than Punggol.”
Mr Wong was speaking on Saturday morning (Mar 22) at the official launch of the new Tengah Community Club, where he addressed common concerns from early residents about limited connectivity and a lack of facilities since moving into the town about two years ago.
The prime minister has been making visits to various parts of Singapore since he took office.
The Tengah ward has been part of the Hong Kah North Single Member Constituency (SMC), helmed by Dr Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for Transport and for Sustainability and the Environment.
Following the redrawing of electoral boundaries, the ward will be absorbed into neighbouring Chua Chu Kang GRC. The remaining districts of Hong Kah North – which has been an SMC since 2011 – will be merged with other polling districts to form a new Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC.
Attending the official opening of Tengah Community Club on Saturday alongside Mr Wong and Dr Khor were MPs and grassroot advisers of Chua Chu Kang GRC: Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, Senior Minister of State Low Yen Ling, Mr Zhulkharnain Abdul Rahim and Mr Don Wee.
Also spotted at the event were potential People’s Action Party (PAP) candidates, CEO of recycling and waste management company Melissa Tan, and entrepreneur Chua Wei-Shan.
SINGAPOREAN SOLIDARITY IN NAVIGATING MORE DANGEROUS WORLD
On Saturday, Mr Wong reflected on his personal connection to Tengah, dating back to his time as Minister for National Development (MND).
“It's an exciting journey for me, because I started it almost 10 years ago,” he said.
“In 2016, when I was in MND, we unveiled the master plan to show Tengah as an eco-town and a forest town, and today, to come here and to see all this starting to take shape is really very heartening.”
Mr Wong said that there will be many more developments in the area, including new schools, a hospital and places of worship.
But what truly defines a town, Mr Wong added, goes beyond its infrastructure and facilities.
“A lot of what makes the estate special is the bonds that residents have with one another,” he said, urging residents to build stronger ties by getting to know their neighbours and stepping up to serve the community.
Mr Wong said that such solidarity will become even more important as Singapore charts its way forward in a “more dangerous” and turbulent world.
“But Singapore can navigate these challenges because they are strong and united as one Team Singapore. So we must continue to strengthen this partnership, working together as one people, and the government will certainly do our part to support all of you and to work together with all Singaporeans,” said Mr Wong.
Speaking at the launch event on Saturday, Dr Amy Khor highlighted that most parts of Tengah are still less than a year old, with some residents receiving their keys as recently as last month.
Despite its youth, much has been done over the past 20 months to address residents’ initial concerns, she said. These include the opening of a bus interchange, the introduction of four bus services - including a direct route to the city - as well as new retail spaces and other amenities, with more on the way.
“To paraphrase what Prime Minister Wong said, to borrow his quote, we are not done building Tengah,” she said.
“Indeed, we should never be done building Tengah, because we need to continue to improve and enhance the facilities and services to meet the changing needs of residents.”
GRASSROOTS READY FOR SMC SPLIT
Following the launch of the Tengah Community Club, Mr Wong and Dr Khor visited Bukit Batok West Hawker Centre, which officially opened this month.
At the hawker centre, Mr Wong interacted with patrons, many of whom approached him for photo opportunities. He then visited residents at Harmony Village @ Bukit Batok, located next to the hawker centre.
Launched in 2021, Harmony Village @ Bukit Batok is Singapore’s first assisted-living public housing development.
The hawker centre and its surrounding estate sit within the part of Hong Kah North SMC that will be absorbed into the newly formed Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC for this year's General Election.
The new GRC will include polling wards from the existing Yuhua SMC, currently represented by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, who joined Mr Wong during his visit on Saturday.
Asked by the media about Ms Fu’s presence, Dr Khor said: “As she has said, she would like to get to know Hong Kah North better because she’s actually not familiar with this area.”
In a podcast interview this week, Ms Fu said familiarising herself with Hong Kah North and its residents is on her agenda in the coming weeks.
Dr Khor noted that many in the west - and Singaporeans generally - are already familiar with Ms Fu, given her ministerial role.
“But of course, when she comes here, where possible, I will introduce her (to residents).”
Ms Melissa Tan has recently been seen on the ground in the east, at Fengshan SMC and East Coast GRC, while Ms Chua has been spotted in West Coast GRC.
When asked by CNA about the presence of these new faces at the event in Tengah earlier in day, Dr Khor said that was a question best answered by party leaders.
She also reflected on her long tenure in Hong Kah North.
She was part of the Hong Kah North GRC teams in the 2001 and 2006 General Elections, and continued to serve the ward after it became an SMC in 2011.
Calling her journey as MP “humbling, yet very meaningful and satisfying,” she shared fond memories - including seeing former Edusave award recipients grow up, start families, and choose to remain in the constituency.
When probed on her political future, given that Hong Kah North SMC will be absorbed into two GRCs, Dr Khor reiterated that election deployment decisions lie with Mr Wong, in his capacity as the PAP's secretary-general .
“But in the meantime, I will continue to focus on serving the Hong Kah North residents,” said Dr Khor, expressing gratitude for the strong network of grassroots volunteers who support her.
She added that she and the grassroots organisations had expected the constituency to be “cut up”, given the growing population.
“We have been able, fortunately, to recruit new volunteers from among the residents,” she said.
“And we have actually divided up the grassroots so that there's a group that takes care of Tengah, there's a group that takes care of Bukit Batok West, there's even a group that actually takes care of the older part of Hong Kah North.”