GE2025: Amenities, connectivity in Tengah have improved; could become 'better than Punggol', says PM Wong

SINGAPORE: Development plans for the young town of Tengah are well underway, with more "exciting projects" in the pipeline that will further enhance connectivity, amenities and facilities in the coming years, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.



He recalled meeting a new Tengah resident to whom he handed the keys, and the resident had described the estate as the “Punggol of the West” – a nod to how the once “ulu” or isolated north-eastern residential district has rapidly developed into a well-connected and vibrant town with plenty of facilities.

“Likewise, in Tengah today, you can see things are already starting to take shape. In another few years time, I’m sure it will be even better,” said Mr Wong.

“It will be like Punggol, if not better than Punggol.”

Mr Wong was speaking on Saturday morning (Mar 22) at the official launch of the new Tengah Community Club, where he addressed common concerns from early residents about limited connectivity and a lack of facilities since moving into the town about two years ago.

The prime minister has been making visits to various parts of Singapore since he took office.

The Tengah ward has been part of the Hong Kah North Single Member Constituency (SMC), helmed by Dr Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for Transport and for Sustainability and the Environment.

Following the redrawing of electoral boundaries, the ward will be absorbed into neighbouring Chua Chu Kang GRC. The remaining districts of Hong Kah North – which has been an SMC since 2011 – will be merged with other polling districts to form a new Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC.

Attending the official opening of Tengah Community Club on Saturday alongside Mr Wong and Dr Khor were MPs and grassroot advisers of Chua Chu Kang GRC: Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, Senior Minister of State Low Yen Ling, Mr Zhulkharnain Abdul Rahim and Mr Don Wee.

Also spotted at the event were potential People’s Action Party (PAP) candidates, CEO of recycling and waste management company Melissa Tan, and entrepreneur Chua Wei-Shan.