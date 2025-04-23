GE2025: Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean retires from politics after 33 years

SINGAPORE: Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean is retiring from politics after more than three decades.

He was seen on Wednesday morning (Apr 23) with the People's Action Party's (PAP) potential team for Punggol GRC as it prepared to file nomination papers, but his name was ultimately not submitted for any contests.

In a Facebook post addressing Pasir Ris and Punggol residents, Mr Teo thanked them for their kindness, friendship and support.

“As I step down as your Member of Parliament, I do so knowing that we have good strong teams who are committed and dedicated to continue to serve you,” he added.

Describing Mr Teo as a seasoned and respected veteran, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said he had left "a lasting mark across all the ministries he served in".

Mr Teo, who is also the coordinating minister for national security, served in the then-Ministry of the Environment, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"He was a mentor to me and many others in Cabinet, always offering wise counsel and support. A strategist at heart, he brought an incisive mind to bear on complex issues, with a laser focus on effective policies that make a difference," Mr Wong wrote on Facebook.

He added that on the global stage, Mr Teo represented Singapore with distinction, creating space and opportunities for the country.

"His contributions over the years allowed us to resolve complex and long-standing bilateral issues – including the agreements on extradition, airspace and defence cooperation between Singapore and Indonesia. His leadership has enabled our little red dot to stand tall and proud in the world," Mr Wong said.