GE2025: Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean retires from politics after 33 years
Mr Teo “left a lasting mark across all the ministries he served in”, says Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.
SINGAPORE: Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean is retiring from politics after more than three decades.
He was seen on Wednesday morning (Apr 23) with the People's Action Party's (PAP) potential team for Punggol GRC as it prepared to file nomination papers, but his name was ultimately not submitted for any contests.
In a Facebook post addressing Pasir Ris and Punggol residents, Mr Teo thanked them for their kindness, friendship and support.
“As I step down as your Member of Parliament, I do so knowing that we have good strong teams who are committed and dedicated to continue to serve you,” he added.
Describing Mr Teo as a seasoned and respected veteran, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said he had left "a lasting mark across all the ministries he served in".
Mr Teo, who is also the coordinating minister for national security, served in the then-Ministry of the Environment, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Home Affairs.
"He was a mentor to me and many others in Cabinet, always offering wise counsel and support. A strategist at heart, he brought an incisive mind to bear on complex issues, with a laser focus on effective policies that make a difference," Mr Wong wrote on Facebook.
He added that on the global stage, Mr Teo represented Singapore with distinction, creating space and opportunities for the country.
"His contributions over the years allowed us to resolve complex and long-standing bilateral issues – including the agreements on extradition, airspace and defence cooperation between Singapore and Indonesia. His leadership has enabled our little red dot to stand tall and proud in the world," Mr Wong said.
Mr Teo, 70, had been a Member of Parliament in Pasir-Ris Punggol GRC since 1997, having been elected six times in the constituency.
He announced earlier this week that he is stepping aside for Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah to helm the PAP team in the new Pasir Ris-Changi GRC, but stopped short of confirming a retirement from politics.
Mr Teo is among two Cabinet ministers whose retirement was confirmed on Wednesday.
Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, who was an MP for East Coast GRC, is also stepping down after after 14 years in politics.
"Without Swee Keat and Chee Hean, Singapore would not have been able to achieve all that it has over these years," said Mr Wong in a tribute to the ministers on Facebook.
"Both could have continued, but they chose to step aside to make way for leadership renewal. I am deeply grateful to them, and I thank them for their many contributions."
33 YEARS IN POLITICS
Before his political career, Mr Teo served in various roles in the Singapore Armed Forces and was appointed Chief of Navy in 1991.
He holds a Master's in Public Administration from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University
Mr Teo made his political debut in the 1992 by-elections in Marine Parade GRC as part of a four-member team led by then-Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong.
In 1996, he was promoted to a full minister, as Minister for the Environment and Second Minister for Defence. In 2003, he became the minister for defence and minister-in-charge of the Civil Service.
Mr Teo rose to become deputy prime minister from Apr 1, 2009, to Apr 30, 2019.
After relinquishing his role as deputy prime minister, he was appointed senior minister in May 2019 and Coordinating Minister for National Security in May 2011.
In addition, he oversees the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group, the National Security Coordination Secretariat, the National Population and Talent Division and the National Climate Change Secretariat under the Prime Minister's Office.