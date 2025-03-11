GE2025: Major boundary changes to West Coast, East Coast and Marine Parade GRCs

SINGAPORE: The West Coast, East Coast and Marine Parade constituencies, which were among the most closely fought in the previous General Election, will undergo major electoral boundary changes for the upcoming polls.

At the 2020 election, the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) edged the opposition Progress Singapore Party (PSP) in West Coast and Workers’ Party (WP) in East Coast and Marine Parade.

In a report released on Tuesday (Mar 11), the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) recommended that West Coast GRC absorb some estates in Jurong West and Taman Jurong, and be renamed West Coast-Jurong West GRC.

To keep it as a five-seater GRC, estates in Harbourfront and Sentosa should be carved out from West Coast and placed under Radin Mas Single Member Constituency (SMC), the committee proposed.

Polling districts in Dover and Telok Blangah should also be moved to the adjacent Tanjong Pagar GRC, it added.

West Coast GRC was where a PAP team, led by then-Transport Minister S Iswaran, beat their PSP opponents with 51.69 per cent of the vote, making it the tightest contest of the 2020 GE.

The performance by PSP – led by former PAP MP Dr Tan Cheng Bock – scored the party two Non-constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) seats, now held by party chief Hazel Poa and Mr Leong Mun Wai.