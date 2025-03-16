GE2025: Redrawn boundaries in West Coast an 'uphill battle' with short runway to next election, says PSP’s Leong Mun Wai

SINGAPORE: Taking on the new areas added to the revised West Coast-Jurong West GRC is an "uphill battle", especially with a "very short" runway leading up to the upcoming General Election, said Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) Leong Mun Wai on Sunday (Mar 16).

Noting that new residents have been added to the GRC, Mr Leong said: "We have served the Telok Blangah residents very closely over the last four years, but they've taken them out and given us 41,000 new ones.

"And the runway is very short, so we've got to gear up our interaction with them, definitely," he added, speaking at a doorstop during a PSP walkabout at Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre on Sunday morning.

PSP new faces Ms Stella Stan Lee, Mr Sumarleki Amjah and Mr Sani Ismail were among the 50 party members and volunteers walking the area on Sunday.