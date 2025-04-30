GE2025: WP candidate Andre Low apologises for 'inappropriate' language, remarks in leaked Telegram messages

SINGAPORE: Workers' Party (WP) candidate Andre Low apologised on early Wednesday morning (Apr 30) for his "completely inappropriate" language and remarks after his Telegram messages were leaked on social media.

"The messages that have been circulated are from a private chat among my business school classmates," he said in a post on his Facebook and Instagram pages at about 12.40am.

"Many date back to the COVID period, when we ranted to each other while cooped up at home."

Screenshots of the messages were posted on Reddit and Facebook on Tuesday night. They showed him swearing about a resident he had called in Meet-The-People Session work, as well as the civil service and fighter jets.

He also criticised TraceTogether, Singapore brands like SecretLab and Prism, media personalities Pornsak Prajakwit and Mark Lee, and tennis player Novak Djokovic.

In the messages, he also swore about former DBS CEO Piyush Gupta, property agents, Singtel, StarHub and Apple.

Mr Low is in a straight fight with the People's Action Party (PAP) candidate and labour chief Ng Chee Meng for Jalan Kayu Single Member Constituency (SMC) in the General Election.

He apologised to the voters of Jalan Kayu SMC and said he takes "full responsibility" for his past actions.

"I have always been opinionated. I hold strong convictions. About Singapore, and how we can be so much better.

"These same convictions are also what pushed me to step up to contest as a Workers' Party candidate," he wrote.