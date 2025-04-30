GE2025: WP candidate Andre Low apologises for 'inappropriate' language, remarks in leaked Telegram messages
Workers' Party candidate Andre Low is facing the People's Action Party candidate and labour chief Ng Chee Meng in Jalan Kayu SMC in the General Election.
SINGAPORE: Workers' Party (WP) candidate Andre Low apologised on early Wednesday morning (Apr 30) for his "completely inappropriate" language and remarks after his Telegram messages were leaked on social media.
"The messages that have been circulated are from a private chat among my business school classmates," he said in a post on his Facebook and Instagram pages at about 12.40am.
"Many date back to the COVID period, when we ranted to each other while cooped up at home."
Screenshots of the messages were posted on Reddit and Facebook on Tuesday night. They showed him swearing about a resident he had called in Meet-The-People Session work, as well as the civil service and fighter jets.
He also criticised TraceTogether, Singapore brands like SecretLab and Prism, media personalities Pornsak Prajakwit and Mark Lee, and tennis player Novak Djokovic.
In the messages, he also swore about former DBS CEO Piyush Gupta, property agents, Singtel, StarHub and Apple.
Mr Low is in a straight fight with the People's Action Party (PAP) candidate and labour chief Ng Chee Meng for Jalan Kayu Single Member Constituency (SMC) in the General Election.
He apologised to the voters of Jalan Kayu SMC and said he takes "full responsibility" for his past actions.
"I have always been opinionated. I hold strong convictions. About Singapore, and how we can be so much better.
"These same convictions are also what pushed me to step up to contest as a Workers' Party candidate," he wrote.
"NO EXCUSE"
In his Facebook post, he said: "I am not proud of the way I expressed my views, and I am deeply sorry for the language I used. It was in a different stage of my life.
"But regardless of the setting, there is no excuse for using such language or making disparaging comments about anyone – especially those who have placed their trust in me."
The 33-year-old said he is now married and soon to be a father. He has spent five years working with the WP, first in Rivervale, then elsewhere.
"These experiences have opened my eyes to the lived realities of Singaporeans and Singapore firms, and I have matured over the process.
"Tonight, I spoke about transparency, accountability and the power of apologies. I need to hold myself to the same standard," he added.
Mr Low spoke at a WP rally at Bedok Stadium on Tuesday night.
He added: "I understand that as a public figure, my words carry weight and can cause real harm.
"This has been a humbling experience, but I hope that I can earn your trust, and to demonstrate my sincerity in wanting to serve you."