GE2025: Workers' Party introduces 4 more potential candidates, including IMH senior psychologist
They join the four new faces unveiled on Thursday by Singapore's largest opposition party.
SINGAPORE: Four more potential candidates were unveiled by the Workers' Party (WP) on Friday (Apr 18) for Singapore's May General Election.
They are Dr Ong Lue Ping, Mr Jimmy Tan Khim Teck, Ms Alexis Dang Pei Yuan and Mr Andre Low Wu Yang.
The new faces were introduced to the media at WP headquarters by party secretary-general Pritam Singh and chair Sylvia Lim.
This follows the release of the opposition party's 122-page manifesto on Thursday, at a press conference where they announced the first batch of potential candidates.
ONG LUE PING
Dr Ong, 48, is a senior principal clinical psychologist at the Institute of Mental Health. He works with child and adolescent patients, dealing with mood and anxiety disorders, as well as autism spectrum disorder.
Before 2025, Dr Ong held various senior leadership positions at IMH. From 2022 to 2024, he served as director of allied health, overseeing 10 allied health professional groups such as psychologists, occupational therapists and physiotherapists.
Dr Ong, a father of three children aged 14 to 19, has been volunteering with WP since November 2023.
He has contributed as a case writer at Hougang Meet-the-People sessions (MPS), and assisted with various community events.
“My friends and colleagues have asked me, why do you give up your leadership position to join opposition politics. My response to that is actually quite simple, it basically is really just another way for me to serve the country I love, and the Singapore I am grateful for.”
JIMMY TAN KHIM TECK
Mr Tan, 53, is the co-founder of Immanuel Engineering, a family-run business that sells process and explosion safety equipment.
In 2023, he was Mr Singh’s secretarial assistant and helped oversee weekly Meet-The-People Sessions.
At the start of 2025, he became Mr Singh’s legislative assistant – a paid role where MPs are given a monthly allowance to hire one – organising estate-wide events and continuing to help out at Meet-The-People Sessions, among other duties.
Besides helping the WP chief, Mr Tan has been visiting residents' homes and meeting them around Tampines town since 2018. A resident of Tampines himself, he now leads the team of volunteers there.
ALEXIS DANG PEI YUAN
According to a biography uploaded to the WP website, Ms Dang, 39, is a senior director of publisher business development at Teads, a media company.
While she has experience in finance – having been a relationship manager in wealth management and private banking - she has since transitioned into the technology sector, working in ad tech, where she currently leads a team of business development professionals.
Her role involves driving supply expansion in the Asia-Pacific region and strategic partnerships with media owners.
Ms Dang has been involved with the WP for five years, since the last General Election.
She has volunteered for house visits, wrote cases at Meet-the-People Sessions (MPS), and was part of the planning and hosting team for community events.
Ms Dang has also supported the party with translation work for newsletters and parliamentary speeches for WP MPs.
ANDRE LOW WU YANG
Mr Andre Low, 34, is a member of the WP media team, where he helps shape strategy and messaging while managing the party’s digital engagement.
He previously served as a secretarial assistant to Sengkang GRC MP Louis Chua for over three years, supporting grassroots engagement, policy research and weekly Meet-The-People Sessions.
Last year, he appeared alongside Aljunied GRC MP Gerald Giam in a YouTube video discussing WP’s redundancy insurance scheme.
He has also been involved in WP’s Hammer newsletter outreach activities in Tampines, amid speculation that the party may contest in the five-member GRC.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Mr Low graduated with first-class honours from the University College London’s law school, and has a master’s degree in business administration from Insead.
On Thursday, WP announced that tech entrepreneur Kenneth Tiong and senior property manager Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik, both 36, would stand in Aljunied GRC and Sengkang GRC respectively.
Lawyer Siti Alia Abdul Rahim Mattar, 43, and former diplomat Eileen Chong Pei Shan, 33, were also unveiled, though the party did not reveal which constituencies they would contest in.
The WP fielded a total of 21 candidates at the last General Election in 2020. That number could increase this year, though party chief Singh said on Thursday that WP will contest in fewer than one-third of the 97 parliamentary seats up for grabs in GE2025.
Singaporeans will head to the ballot box on May 3 after President Tharman Shanmugaratnam dissolved parliament on Tuesday. Nomination Day is on Apr 23.
This article will be updated. Please refresh for the latest.