GE2025: Workers' Party introduces 4 more potential candidates, including IMH senior psychologist

SINGAPORE: Four more potential candidates were unveiled by the Workers' Party (WP) on Friday (Apr 18) for Singapore's May General Election.

They are Dr Ong Lue Ping, Mr Jimmy Tan Khim Teck, Ms Alexis Dang Pei Yuan and Mr Andre Low Wu Yang.

The new faces were introduced to the media at WP headquarters by party secretary-general Pritam Singh and chair Sylvia Lim.

This follows the release of the opposition party's 122-page manifesto on Thursday, at a press conference where they announced the first batch of potential candidates.

ONG LUE PING