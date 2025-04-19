GE2025: WP unveils third batch of potential candidates, including senior counsel Harpreet Singh

"FAR LESS" TOWN COUNCIL FUNDING CONSTRAINTS

In response to a question on town council funding, Mr Pritam Singh said that there are “far less” constraints now following years of advocacy on Community Improvement Projects Committee (CIPC) funding issues faced by opposition MPs.



The CIPC provides funding support for community-led improvement projects in Housing and Development Board estates for the benefit of local residents.



The party chief pointed out that the Ministry of National Development changed the policy in 2021 and following this change, WP has been able to secure CIPC funding for projects such as barrier-free access facilities and new playgrounds.



The rules surrounding the CIPC funds were tweaked in 2021 to allow town councils to apply for these government funds independently.



This meant that the elected MPs in opposition wards no longer had to seek access to these funds through the respective constituencies’ Citizens’ Consultative Committees which come under the People’s Association.



“Far more better state of affairs than in the past, where it was very difficult to even secure funding to execute programmes. And worse, even if you want to do it, you’ve got to ask the losing PAP candidate for his approval to carry out that programme,” he said.



“Fortunately, that wall has collapsed now.”



The WP sec-gen credited the change not to WP but to how Singaporeans have “made their views known about such policies, where taxpayer funding is used for people who vote a certain way and not for the opposition”.



During the press conference on Saturday, Mr Pritam Singh again did not want to disclose where the party would be contesting, saying all would be revealed on Nomination Day.



The WP fielded a total of 21 candidates at the last General Election in 2020.

That number could increase this year, though party chief Singh said on Thursday that WP will contest in fewer than one-third of the 97 parliamentary seats up for grabs in GE2025.

Party insiders and analysts told CNA previously that WP could contest in the newly created Punggol GRC as well as constituencies in longtime stomping ground Tampines, as part of a continued eastern and northeastern push.

Singaporeans will head to the ballot box on May 3 after President Tharman Shanmugaratnam dissolved parliament on Tuesday. Nomination Day is on Apr 23.

Additional reporting by Loraine Lee