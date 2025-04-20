GE2025: Harvard grad among final set of new potential candidates introduced by Workers’ Party
The opposition party has introduced 14 new faces ahead of Singapore's General Election on May 3.
SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) on Sunday (Apr 20) unveiled its fourth and final batch of new potential candidates for Singapore's General Election on May 3.
WP secretary-general Pritam Singh and chair Sylvia Lim introduced the new faces to the media at the opposition party’s Geylang headquarters in Geylang.
They are Mr Michael Thng, Mr Jackson Au Chee Meng and Ms Paris V Parameswari.
The WP introduced its first batch of prospective candidates and launched its 122-page manifesto on Thursday.
Since then, it has held press conferences daily and introduced 14 new faces in total, including senior counsel Harpreet Singh, former diplomat Eileen Chong Pei Shan and Institute of Mental Health senior psychologist Ong Lue Ping.
Asked if more new faces might show up on Nomination Day on Apr 23, Mr Singh said the party has to prepare for the prospect of "spare candidates”.
“In case there's a need to have them deployed for that reason, I cannot commit to you that there are no more new faces."
The total number of candidates to be fielded by WP now looks set to exceed 21, the figure in GE2020; assuming their eight previously elected MPs contest again.
For each GE, WP also typically fields several candidates who were unsuccessful in previous elections.
Mr Singh said on Thursday the party will contest in fewer than one-third or 32 of the 97 parliamentary seats up for grabs in GE2025.
MICHAEL THNG
Mr Thng is currently the chief operating officer and co-founder of technology startup Showdrop.
The 37-year-old was previously a principal at Boston Consulting Group from 2016 to 2022. He holds a master's degree in public policy from the Harvard Kennedy School.
Mr Thng has contributed to the WP for more than 15 years, said the party. This began with helping out with house visits in East Coast, during the 2011 General Election.
More recently, he has primarily supported MP He Ting Ru in Sengkang GRC, assisting with various grassroots and policy efforts.
Through his volunteer work with the WP, Mr Thng said he has seen firsthand how the opposition party has been “tremendously impactful” and helped shape policy in Singapore, especially for often “overlooked” communities.
He listed examples such as “improving access” to housing for singles and “equalising support” for single mothers.
“That’s why I think the work that we do here matters, and that’s why I’ve stepped forward today to help build upon that,” added Mr Thng.
JACKSON AU CHEE MENG
Mr Au, 35, leads the regional communications and corporate affairs at the London Stock Exchange Group, a multinational financial services company.
According to the party website, Mr Au started his journey as a grassroots volunteer in the Serangoon division of Aljunied GRC, and was appointed as a legislative assistant to former WP MP Leon Perera.
Following Mr Perera’s resignation, Mr Au worked closely with volunteers across the ward as Serangoon coordinator.
Mr Au, who is married, is also a volunteer with WP’s media team and is one of the executive committee members of the party's youth wing from 2023 to 2025.
He said during the press conference that he believes in greater transparency, press freedoms and freedom of information.
“I believe this is important in speaking truth to power and holding our institutions accountable,” he said.
Mr Au added that as a young Singaporean himself, he feels the “weight of pessimism” that many in his generation feel.
“They feel left behind; that they will struggle to get good jobs or homes, and beneath it all, the deeper question is, can they build better lives for themselves and their parents?”
PARIS V PARAMESWARI
Ms Paris, 51, is a former US Navy security administrator who resigned from her job to participate in the upcoming General Election.
She was a uniformed personnel for six years with the Republic of Singapore Navy, serving as a naval material system specialist and logistics supervisor.
According to the party, Ms Paris has been a volunteer with the WP since May 2021 and been a member since September 2022.
She has participated in various house visits and participated in Hammer newsletter sales and other party-related events.
“I wanted to be part of a dynamic team who works tirelessly for Singaporeans, and the Workers’ Party team ask questions fearlessly in Parliament,” she said.
If elected, Ms Paris said that she would advocate for better job opportunities for ex-offenders as well as a “student-life” balance for students.
She is married and has a daughter.
Additional Reporting by Tang See Kit